Soccer-Australian championship results and standings

Reuters

March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday

Friday, March 24

Western Sydney Wanderers FC 3 Melbourne City FC 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Sydney FC 23 17 5 1 46 11 56

2 Melbourne Victory 23 14 3 6 48 27 45

3 Melbourne City FC 24 10 6 8 44 36 36

4 Brisbane Roar 23 8 9 6 32 30 33

5 Perth Glory 23 8 8 7 44 44 32

6 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 24 7 10 7 30 33 31

-------------------------

7 Wellington Phoenix 23 6 5 12 29 41 23

8 Newcastle Jets 23 5 7 11 28 41 22

9 Central Coast Mariners 23 5 5 13 26 43 20

10 Adelaide United 23 4 6 13 19 40 18

1-6: Championship play-off

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, March 25

Central Coast Mariners v Adelaide United (0635)

Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory (0850)

Sunday, March 26

Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets (0600)

Perth Glory v Sydney FC (0800)