Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday, Feb 5

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT):

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)

Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)

Manchester City set sights on third place

LONDON - Manchester City could climb to third in the Premier League with victory against a Swansea City side rejuvenated under manager Paul Clement, while struggling champions Leicester City host Manchester United. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ expect first take by 1545 GMT/10.45 A.M. ET, 500 words)

Serie A

AC Milan v Sampdoria (1130)

Atalanta Bergamo v Cagliari (1400)

Chievo Verona v Udinese (1400)

Empoli v Torino (1400)

Genoa v Sassuolo (1400)

Pescara v Lazio (1400)

Palermo v Crotone (1700)

Juventus v Inter Milan (1945)

Leaders Juve host in-form Inter Milan

MILAN - Leaders Juventus, winners of their last 27 home league games, host an Inter Milan side who have won their last seven Serie A matches in a mouth-watering contest. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect from 1600 GMT/11 A.M. ET, 400 words)

Bundesliga

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1430)

Eintracht Frankfurt v SV Darmstadt 98 (1630)

Eintracht host bottom club Darmstadt

BERLIN - Eintracht Frankfurt have an excellent chance to reclaim third place when they host table-propping Darmstadt in the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect at 1830 GMT/3.30 P.M. ET, 300 words)

La Liga

Sevilla v Villarreal (1100)

Sporting Gijon v Alaves (1515)

Real Sociedad v Osasuna (1730)

Celta Vigo v Real Madrid Postponed

Sevilla look for response against Villarreal

Third-placed Sevilla host Villarreal looking to bounce back after last week's surprise defeat at Espanyol. Jorge Sampaoli's side can cut Real Madrid's lead over them to one point, with Zinedine Zidane's side's game at Celta Vigo, scheduled for Sunday, being postponed after Celta's stadium was damaged by storms. (SOCCER-SPAIN, expect by 1300 GMT, 8 A.M. ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Toulouse v Angers SCO (1400)

Nantes v AS Nancy-Lorraine (1600)

St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)

African Nations Cup final

Cameroon v Egypt (1900)

LIBREVILLE - Cameroon and Egypt meet at Stade l'Amitie to decide the identity of the new African champions with both countries having shrugged off recent slumps to reclaim their respective places at the top of the continent's football standings. (SOCCER-NATIONS/CMR-EGY, expect by 2200 GMT/5 P.M. ET, by Mark Gleeson, 400 words)

TENNIS

Davis Cup, round one

Argentina face uphill task to avoid early exit

Davis Cup holders Argentina's battle to avoid a first-round exit at the hands of Italy will go into day three with the hosts trailing 2-1. Australia, France, Serbia and the United States have already secured quarter-final berths. (TENNIS-DAVIS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11:P.M. ET, 500 words)

NFL

Super Bowl LI (Kickoff 2330 GMT/6.30 P.M. ET)

Falcons seek to land first Super Bowl with win over Pats

HOUSTON - The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons enjoyed an easy day ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl, paying separate visits to NRG Stadium on Saturday to get acclimated with the site of the title game. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/, pix, tv, moved, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating)

Tomlinson, Dawkins, Taylor in Hall of Fame race

HOUSTON - Running back LaDainian Tomlinson, safety Brian Dawkins and defensive end Jason Taylor are among the favorites to win election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as results are unveiled. (FOOTBALL-NFL/FAME, expect by 0200 GMT/9 P.M. ET, 350 words)

Women comprise nearly half of NFL audience, but more wanted

HOUSTON - Women comprise 45 percent of the National Football League fan base, says an NFL spokeswoman as the league focuses on attracting more young women to the sport. (NFL-SUPERBOWL/WOMEN, moved, by Liz Hampton, 500 words)

Pain-racked McMahon still waiting for compensation

HOUSTON - Super Bowl memories are meant to last forever and former Chicago Bears quarterback Jim McMahon clings through the pain and haze to his as the ravages of a cranium-rattling National Football League career take a toll. (NFL-SUPERBOWL-MCMAHON/ (FEATURE), moved, by Steve Keating, 600 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Phoenix Open, Scottsdale, Arizona (to 5)

An one ahead of Laird after third round at Phoenix Open

South Korean An Byeong-hun, bidding for his first PGA Tour victory, stole the limelight from reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama as he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona. (GOLF-PGA/, moved with update to follow, 400 words)

Read More