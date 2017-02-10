Knicks owner James Dolan: Charles Oakley has been banned from Madison Square Garden

In the days since the stunning altercation between Charles Oakley and multiple security guards at Madison Square Garden that resulted in the fan-favorite former New York Knicks power forward getting arrested and charged with three counts of assault and one count of trespassing — an incident that has led many NBA players and New York fans to question why the Knicks would treat one of their legends with such disrespect — many observers have suggested that the best way out of what has become a PR nightmare for the Knicks organization would be for owner James L. Dolan to make nice with the beloved enforcer and find a graceful way to welcome him back into the fold.

You’re not going to believe this, but hours after reportedly firing the Garden’s head of security over this fiasco, Dolan has decided to go the other way.

BREAKING: "Charles Oakley will never be allowed to enter MSG again, even if he purchases a ticket." -According to @RealMichaelKay — The Michael Kay Show (@TMKSESPN) February 10, 2017





Well, that’s certainly one option … and, after doubling down on their side of the story by ostensibly calling Oakley a liar on Thursday, perhaps an unsurprising one for Dolan to take.

I should clarify: the Knicks released the security report from what happened Wednesday night. Over 10 statements included in it. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 10, 2017





The Knicks also say there will be a follow-up video sent out later today. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) February 10, 2017





According to the New York Post, the statements released by MSG on Friday come “from employees who came into contact with Charles Oakley on Wednesday night before the Knicks legend’s angry confrontation with security and forcible ejection from the arena,” and claim Oakley “lashed out at them as ‘henchmen’ of Knicks owner James Dolan and accused them of being racially motivated.”

At one point in the scuffle, Oakley is alleged to have yelled: “All of you suck Dolan’s d–k!” […]

In addition, employees in the VIP areas of the Garden say Oakley tried to access an off-limits area of the arena in apparent effort to see Dolan, and a seat order taker also noticed Oakley muttering about Dolan.

A VIP escort described Oakley and his group as being “antsy … and strange.” A concierge labeled him “very vocal … and extremely pushy.” […]

“You got all those f—ing security people over them looking at me. I don’t know what the f— they’re looking at, but they’re getting on my f—ing nerves,” Oakley allegedly said.

On Thursday, after Oakley had been released by police, he gave multiple interviews insisting he hadn’t said a word to Dolan, whom Oakley says has refused to speak or meet with him over the years about the possibility of returning to the franchise in some capacity, and had done nothing to warrant encircling by MSG security prior to tempers flaring and the situation erupting into physicality. (It’s worth noting that fan-shot video published Thursday by the New York Post seems to indicate that the eruption came only after Oakley fell to the ground while one of the several security guards crowded him held his left arm.)

“Send a New York cop to tell Oakley he’s gotta leave. Escort me out of the building. I have to respect that,” Oakley said during an interview on ESPN Radio’s “The Stephen A. Smith Show” on Thursday. “It was a cop there. Every time he asked me something, I did it. I did it. I did it. You can call the precinct, and I told them there. It was the other guys. They went over bounds, for no reason.”

The Knicks responded to Oakley’s media blitz — and to an outpouring of support for the 19-year NBA veteran from past and present–day players — by issuing an “updated statement” Thursday afternoon that doubled down and essentially called Oakley a liar.

“There are dozens of security staff, employees and NYPD that witnessed Oakley’s abusive behavior,” the Knicks wrote. “It started when he entered the building and continued until he was arrested and left the building. Every single statement we have received is consistent in describing his actions. Everything he said since the incident is pure fiction.”

