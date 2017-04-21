Predators move on to second round after sweeping Blackhawks (Video)

The Nashville Predators completed their stunning sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks with a 4-1 win in Game 4 Thursday night. Roman Josi led the way offensively with a pair of goals and Pekka Rinne was solid again in goal making 30 saves.

[Follow Puck Daddy on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

Josi’s first goal of the game came midway through the second period when his slapper from the boards trickled through Corey Crawford’s pads.

As Chicago tried to create something offensively and survive, Rinne was there to deny them at every opportunity. In the third period, the Predators put the game and the series away with a pair of goals 1:29 apart.

[Join a Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey contest now]

First, it was Colton Sissons, who put home a bank shot off Crawford. Moments later, Josi added his second of the night with 9:39 left to start the party on Broadway.

Chicago, who will exit the postseason in the first round for the second year in a row, scored 244 goals during the regular season, but their offense went dry in their opening round series. They were only able to muster up three goals against the Predators, two coming in Game 3 from Patrick Kane and Dennis Rasmussen and Jonathan Toews’ tally late in Game 4 that ended Rinne’s shutout bid.

This is the first time the Blackhawks have been swept in a series since 1993.

Nashville will play the Minnesota Wild or St. Louis Blues in the second round beginning some time next week. The Blues hold a 3-1 series lead with a chance to move on Saturday afternoon in Game 5.

– – – – – – –

Sean Leahy is the associate editor for Puck Daddy on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Sean_Leahy

MORE FROM YAHOO HOCKEY: