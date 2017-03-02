Passion, pride and Kentucky basketball: The superfan who kept handwritten box scores for 50 years

The notebooks cost 69 cents at True Value. The cover was blue. Always.

Inside those blue covers, the thin, spidery cursive told the story of Margaret Swindler’s greatest passion outside of faith and family. One handwritten box score at a time.

In the upper-right corner of the page was the opponent, the date, the outcome: “Virginia Nov. 26 Maui. We lost 61-75.”

The “We” was Kentucky. Margaret was every bit as much a Wildcat as the players who wore the uniform.

“She loved them,” said her granddaughter, Kelly Brown. “They were her boys.”

On the left side of the page was the name of every UK player, and every point they scored:

“Bogans 213 – 6

Camara 2222 – 8

Hayes 2211221212 – 16″

On the right side of the page was the name of every opposing player, and his points scored. In the middle of the page were fouls.

At the bottom was a running total of every basket, from 2-0 through the final score. The halftime score was circled.

On the opposite page, the game story from the next day’s edition of The Louisville Courier-Journal was taped alongside her own scorekeeping. And thus for half a century and more than 1,000 games, Kentucky basketball history was documented.

Margaret Swindler died in 2010 at age 88. She and her husband of 72 years, Earl, are buried not far from the couple’s old farm in Pleasureville, Ky., which is 45 miles east of Louisville. Pleasureville is in the heart of rural Kentucky, which is the heart of Big Blue Country.

Margaret left behind generations of loved ones – three children, 10 grandchildren, a passel of great-grandchildren. They marveled at her ability to work a garden, catch-throttle-pluck a chicken and take care of a household of kids – pretty much all at the same time. They cherished her booming gravelly voice, her peerless country cooking, her innate ability to pull family together. One grandchild wrote a song in honor of the woman they called “MeeMee.”

“She was the glue,” the song went. “We were the pieces.”

[Tourney Pick’em is open! Sign up now | Bracket Big Board]

In addition to memories and recipes, Margaret left behind the notebooks – just four of them, a fraction of her lifetime of work. The rest she pulled out of the attic one day and threw away, convinced nobody would ever want them.

She didn’t realize that the basket-by-basket, game-by-game, year-by-year diaries accrued into something grand – a history of a person, yes, but also of a people. The glory is in the details that reveal the endless ardor of a Kentucky fan, and by extrapolation an entire fan base.

View photos Margaret Swindler’s scorekeeping and a newspaper clipping from Tayshaun Prince’s six 3-pointer game against North Carolina, Dec. 8, 2001. (Swindler family/Yahoo Sports) More

If you want to know why UK basketball is different from anything else, it’s not simply because of Margaret Swindler. It’s because there have been – and still are – countless Margaret Swindlers, viscerally engaged in every Wildcat dribble.

“I’d be willing to bet there’s still plenty of people out there keeping score,” said Kentuckian Oscar Combs, founder of “The Cats’ Pause,” a groundbreaking fan magazine that in the 1970s basically gave birth to the fan-media industry covering specific schools. “I’ve had plenty of people tell me keeping score was the only way to keep their stress level down during a tight game.”

Combs was one of those people, keeping score himself as he listened to the radio in the 1950s and ‘60s while growing up in tiny Jeff, Ky., deep in the coal-rich mountains of Eastern Kentucky. He and his friends used to bring their scorebooks to school the next day to compare stats.

The Kentucky phenomenon extends beyond merely keeping score, of course. It extends to a communal culture that, especially in the small towns of the state, is dyed blue and runs generations deep.

“When you went to church on Sunday, whether it was 1950 or 1975, you talked about Kentucky,” Combs said. “You may debate whether they played good or bad last night, but there was no debate whether you were for ‘em.”

Read More