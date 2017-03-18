Northwestern crying kid on a roller coaster of emotions during game vs. Gonzaga (video)

Move over piccolo girl, there is a new crying meme in town.

Halfway through the second half of the Northwestern vs. Gonzaga game on CBS, the camera panned to a hysterically sobbing young Northwestern fan after a foul was called on the Wildcats. It was only a matter of seconds before the internet was off and running with GIFs of the boy.

The kid is the son of Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips. The two kids to either side of him are Phillips’ other two sons.

Once CBS realized what they had, they kept going back to him during the second half. Sometimes, he was in agony. But he was also wildly celebrating on a few occasions as Northwestern made a comeback:

Twitter, of course, immediately recognized the meme potential and the kid’s impending fame:

Oh, that poor NW kid. You're famous now, son. Sorry. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) March 18, 2017





My gosh that poor kid is going to be a meme. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) March 18, 2017





When you realize you just became a meme. #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/yCGe0eSZd2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 18, 2017





when you're comfy and can't reach the pizza pic.twitter.com/9geDtMpokM — Ryan (@RyanRosenblatt) March 18, 2017





When you find out you didn't havet to be a Northwestern fan but your parents raised you that way pic.twitter.com/TiztFm63Xo — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) March 18, 2017





when your drama program is better than your basketball program https://t.co/G4opUBYeac — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 18, 2017









I feel you, kid. Rubberbands with braces were the worst. https://t.co/uaPb5n6eeP — Evan Doherty (@YSportsEvan) March 18, 2017





When the press box doesn't serve snacks after the game pic.twitter.com/bO3mSF4Zhq — Matt Brown (@MattSBN) March 18, 2017





When you hear Drake, Quavo, and Travis Scott all on the same song pic.twitter.com/h2UwSrkUap — Hip Hop (@HipHop) March 18, 2017





Northwestern made a huge comeback from a 20-plus-point deficit, but ended up falling short and bowing out of its first NCAA tournament.

This is not the first crying kid shown on camera during a major sporting event…





But it’s probably the most memorable during the meme era.

