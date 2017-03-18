Lonzo Ball's scary fall interrupts UCLA's first-round NCAA tournament win

Lonzo Ball went down hard on his back with 1:05 in the first half. (Getty)

UCLA star point guard Lonzo Ball limped off the floor at halftime of the Bruins’ first-round NCAA tournament game against Kent State after a hard fall late in the first half.

Ball jumped for an underthrown alley-oop pass from teammate Aaron Holiday, but was slightly undercut by Kent State guard Kevin Zabo:





Ball was in pain immediately after hitting the floor, and reached for his right glute. After staying on the floor for several seconds, he was helped up by teammates, and went to the line to shoot free throws.

Lonzo Ball grabbing his leg as he shakes off that last collision… #UCLA pic.twitter.com/Vrkpfl6opV — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) March 18, 2017





He missed the front end of a one-and-one, however, and a minute later limped to the locker room at halftime:

Lonzo Ball limping off the court. pic.twitter.com/UZADfJyBOl — ⓂarcusD2.0 (@_MarcusD2_) March 18, 2017





He returned to begin the second half after being diagnosed with a hip bruise, but didn’t look himself early in the second half. UCLA labored with Kent State, and the Golden Flashes got to within four points of the Bruins.

Ball had 10 first-half points, but didn’t score over the first nine minutes of the second. He finally got back on the board with 10:40 remaining and finished the game with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 97-80 win.