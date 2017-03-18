Marquette's loss cost one Berkshire Hathaway employee $1 million

Well, Marquette: You just cost someone $1 million.

For the last two years, Warren Buffett has held a contest for Berkshire Hathaway employees during March Madness. Any employee that predicts a perfect Sweet 16 bracket for the men’s basketball tournament will win $1 million every year for life or $100,000 to the person whose bracket stays perfect the longest.

This year, Buffett added a little extra incentive: An extra $1 million if anyone could correctly pick the winners of the first 32 games. Thanks to a relatively calm first round, a record 36 Yahoo users did just that in the Tourney Pick’Em contest.

According to Yahoo’s Daniel Roberts, one Berkshire employee was also on track for $1 million, as he had correctly picked the outcome of the first 29 games, until Marquette fell to South Carolina 93-73 on Friday night.

Berkshire #marchmadness winner was 1 game away from winning the $1m prize for getting the first 32 games right. if Marquette had won, $1m. — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) March 18, 2017





The employee still will take home the $100,000.

Not to mention a big grudge toward all things Marquette.

