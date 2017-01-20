No more spring break in Florida for Michigan as off-campus practice rule passes

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh brought his team to Florida for a part of spring practice in 2016. (AP Photo/Ralph Russo, File)

If Jim Harbaugh had plans to take his team out of Ann Arbor for a portion of spring practice beyond this year, he’ll need to change his plans.

At the NCAA convention Friday in Nashville, the Power Five conferences voted to prohibit off-campus practice during a vacation period outside of a team’s championship season. The legislation, which was proposed by the Pac-12, passed via a 58-to-22 vote.

The proposal was brought forth after Michigan brought part of its spring practice schedule to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. IMG has one of the top high school football programs in the country and has a roster full of Division I talent. The move caused quite a bit of uproar across college football last year.

The Pac-12 said the proposal would “provide student-athletes with additional opportunities to take advantage of regular academic year vacation periods when they are outside of the regular championship season.” It was presented this week as part of several proposals regarding student-athlete time demands.

“It is important for student-athletes to have the opportunity to choose how they would like to spend their vacation time when such periods do not occur during the championship season,” the proposal said. “Additionally, this proposal will serve to reduce costs that are associated with travel to off-campus locations for the sole purpose of practice outside the championship season. This concept is consistent with other proposed parameters aimed at emphasizing student-athlete time balance.”

Though it was the Pac-12 that presented the legislation, the ACC and SEC also spoke out against Michigan’s practices in Florida last year. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey continued to voice his opinion Friday morning.

Ultimately, all five power conferences voted for the new rule, which is effective Aug. 1.

A few other new rules related to student-athlete time demands passed Friday, including prohibiting athletics-related activities between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. That means those 5 a.m. football workouts are now a thing of the past.

Additionally, the Power Five conferences now require 21 more days off for student-athletes during the year, including seven days at the conclusion of the season.

