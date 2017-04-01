No joke: Reynolds Wrap changes its name in Chicago after losing bet to Anthony Rizzo

Over the years we’ve seen a good number of sports bets backfire.

Typically, those end with the losing party getting a regrettable tattoo that will remind them of their misfortune until the end of time, which for most is damaging enough. But could you imagine losing a bet that forced you to change your identity?

That’s the reality the good people at Reynolds Wrap are facing after losing a World Series bet to Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

As the story goes, Rizzo made a bet with Reynolds Wrap prior to the Cubs historic season in 2016. The conditions were if the Cubs won the World Series, Reynolds Wrap would change the name of the most iconic product in their portfolio.

As we know, the Cubs did win the World Series in seven intensely fought games.

So now “Rizzo Wrap” is a real thing.

And no, this is not an elaborate April Fools’ joke. It’s the real deal, according to this Reynolds Wrap press release, though it will be limited to select stores in the Chicago area.

Staying true to their word, this summer, Reynolds Wrap is releasing a limited-edition run of “Rizzo Wrap.” The champion first baseman-named product will be distributed in select Chicagoland stores this summer. While supplies last, fans can pick up a box of Rizzo’s custom foil to help with game day entertaining and quick and easy cleanup.

“A bet’s a bet, and we’re happy to uphold our side of the deal,” said Mike Mazza, brand director for Foil at Reynolds Consumer Products. “It turns out Anthony loves cooking as much as we do, and we’re excited to be releasing a foil that both he and his fans can enjoy using for their summer grilling.”

It’s worth emphasizing this again. “Rizzo Wrap” will only be distributed in select Chicagoland stores over the summer. So before fans of the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Indians get too angry, understand that this is not likely to impact you in any way.

Of course, we can’t guarantee that your Cubs fan relatives or neighbors won’t place an order and pull a fast one on you, but you’ll be able to avoid it on store shelves.

In conjunction with the bet, which has essentially turned into a promotion, Reynolds Wrap has released a series of ads featuring “Chef Rizzo” testing out Reynolds Wrap and a few new recipes.

As Rizzo noted in the press conference above, Reynolds Wrap has been a big part of his career in many ways. The company also sponsors the tarp at Wrigley Field, which was the sight of Rizzo’s greatest defensive play.

There’s a relationship here that’s unique and pretty special, and it seems that will continue for years to come.

