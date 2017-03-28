NHL Three Stars: Monahan, Steen each notch four points; Lightning win in OT

No. 1 Star: Sean Monahan, Calgary Flames

Monahan scored his team leading 26th goal and added three assists in a 4-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche. With the victory, the Flames now have 90 points – one back of the Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks for one of the top three spots in the Pacific Division. Monahan has 10 points in his last five games.

No. 2 Star: Alexander Steen, St. Louis Blues

Steen notched a career-high four assists to help St. Louis to a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues have gone 10-1-1 in their last 12 games and now have 88 points – 11 ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for the Western Conference’s final Wild Card spot. The victory was also the Blues’ 10th straight over the Coyotes.

No. 3 Star: Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Hedman notched three assists in a big 5-4 overtime comeback win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Midway through the second period, the Lightning were down 4-1 before scoring four unanswered goals. With the victory, Tampa has 83 points, one behind the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference Wild Card spot.

Honorable Mention: Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson scored his 29th goal of the season in a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders. … Predators forward Ryan Johansen scored his 13th goal of the season. … Nashville forward Filip Forsberg picked up an assist on Arvidsson’s goal. … Predators goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 25 shots on goal. … New York forward Josh Bailey scored his team’s only goal. … Blues forward Jaden Schwartz scored two goals and added an assist. … St. Louis forward Vladimir Tarasenko scored a goal and notched two assists. … Blues goaltender Jake Allen stopped 21 of 22 shots on goal. … Coyotes defenseman Anthony DeAngelo scored his team’s only goal. … Lightning forward Yanni Gourde scored the overtime winner in his team’s victory. … Tampa forward Nikita Kucherov notched two assists. … Lightning forward Jonathan Drouin scored two goals. … Chicago forwards Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin and Richard Panik each scored one goal. … Buffalo Sabres forwards Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each notched two assists in a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. … Sabres forwards Marcus Foligno, Ryan O’Reilly and Brian Gionta each scored one goal. Monday was Gionta’s 1,000th game and his goal proved to be the game-winner. … Florida forward Jonathan Huberdeau scored a goal and added an assist. … Panthers forward Jonathan Marchessault scored his 29th goal of the season. … Detroit Red Wings forward Andreas Athanasiou scored the game-winner and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. … Detroit forward Anthony Mantha scored two goals. … Red Wings forward Gustav Nyquist notched two assists. … Detroit forward Tomas Tatar scored a goal. … Hurricanes defenseman Justin Faulk scored two goals including a last-minute tally to send the game into overtime. … Carolina forward Jeff Skinner scored a goal. … Calgary forwards Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland each scored a goal and added an assist. … Flames forward Troy Brouwer scored a goal. … Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott stopped 24 of 26 shots on goal. … Avalanche forward Sven Andrighetto scored two goals.

Did you know? The Sabres are now 8-1-1 in their last nine games against Atlantic Division opponents. It is the team’s best 10-game stretch against divisional opponents since the 2010-11 season.

Dishonorable Mention: Coyotes forwards Lawson Crouse and Jamie McGinn were each a minus-3. … Arizona goaltender Mike Smith stopped 24 of 28 shots on goal. … Blackhawks goaltender Scott Darling allowed five goals on 30 shots on goal. … Panthers goaltender James Reimer allowed four goals on 22 shots on goal.

