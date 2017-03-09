NHL Three Stars: Bonino tricks Jets; Anderson ties Senators' record

No. 1 Star: Nick Bonino, Pittsburgh Penguins

Bonino recorded his second career hat trick as the Penguins romped over the Winnipeg Jets 7-4. Evgeni Malkin picked up the Gordie Howe Hat Trick with two goals, an assist and a first period fight with Blake Wheeler to help Matt Murray earn his 25th win, most by a rookie goalie in franchise history.

No. 2 Star: David Krejci, Boston Bruins

Krejci continued his hot play with a pair of goal and an assist in a 6-1 rout over the Detroit Red Wings. Brad Marchand popped in his 31st and 32nd goals of the year and Tuukka Rask made 26 stops. Krejci now has 15 points in his last 15 games.

No. 3 Star: Craig Anderson, Ottawa Senators

Anderson’s great year continued with a 35-save performance during a 5-2 win over the Dallas Stars. It was his fifth straight win and eighth in his last 10 starts. J.G. Pageau, Viktor Stalberg, Cody Ceci and Fredrik Claesson each had a goal and an assist. For Claesson, it was his first NHL goal. The win was Anderson’s 146th with the Senators, tying him with Patrick Lalime for the franchise lead.

Honorable Mention: David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist and Drew Stafford also chipped in two points, including his first goal as a Bruin … Marchand’s two goals put him tied for second in the NHL in scoring and helped him reach the 70-point mark for the first time in his career … Boston is now 9-3 under Bruce Cassidy … Ottawa cashed in on two of their three power plays … The Penguins scored on three of their five power play chances … Chad Ruhwedel had two assists while Mark Streit had two and now has three points in his first three games since being dealt to Pittsburgh.

Did You Know?

#NHLJets switch goalies mid-game for the 10th time this season — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 9, 2017





Dishonorable Mention: It was a night to forget for Jared Coreau, who allowed three goals on eight shots before being pulled … and Kari Lehtonen:

… and Connor Hellebuyck:

Tom Sestito’s line tonight: 1:02 of ice time, 20 PIMs: