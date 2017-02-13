NHL ref Wes McCauley puts major emphasis on fighting call (Video)

NHL referee Wes McCauley decided to put some emphasis on a fighting penalty call after Montreal Canadiens forward Andrew Shaw and Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug tussled Sunday.

After the fight, where both players landed some pretty big haymakers on each other, McCauley seemed amped up when he announced the that Shaw and Krug received five minutes each for fighting.

Five minutes each for FIGHTING! pic.twitter.com/suBQpnfCM4 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 13, 2017





McCauley gave one of the most dramatic recent goal calls after a review in last March’s San Jose Sharks win over the Los Angeles Kings.

When McCauley gets into a call he seems to really like to put his mark on it and this at very least leads to some extra entertainment overall when he’s refereeing a game.

