NHL Power Rankings: Penguins persevere, claim top spot





While the Washington Capitals have more points in the standings, it’s the Pittsburgh Penguins that have impressed us the most. They sit atop the latest Yahoo Sports NHL Power Rankings.

Consider how good Sidney Crosby and Co. have had to be in light of the injuries they’ve faced. Consider how much better they’ll be once they’re healthier.

That said, both the Caps and the Chicago Blackhawks are right near the top.

These power rankings are a combination of performance on the ice, expectations before the season and expectations on where they’ll finish.

