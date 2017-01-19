NHL-Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

Jan 18 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Hockey League games on Wednesday:

Red Wings 6, Bruins 5 (SO)

Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen scored in the shootout to offset a goal by Brad Marchand and give the Detroit Red Wings a 6-5 victory over the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.

Detroit, which has now won three games in a row for the first time since October, improved to 6-0 in the shootout this season, rallying from 4-1 and 5-4 deficits for the victory.

Jets 6, Coyotes 3

Ondrej Pavelec stopped 30 shots to help Winnipeg beat Arizona.

Josh Morrissey, Blake Wheeler, Andrew Copp, Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba and Nik Ehlers scored for the Jets.

Josh Jooris, Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jakob Chychrum scored for the Coyotes.

Penguins 4, Canadiens 1

Matt Murray stopped 19 shots in a bounce-back effort to help Pittsburgh earn a win over Montreal at the Bell Centre.

Ian Cole, Eric Fehr, Jake Guentzel and Olli Maatta scored for the Penguins while Sven Andrighetto replied for the Canadiens.

Carey Price made 22 saves for Montreal.

Oilers 4, Panthers 3 (OT)

Connor McDavid's breakaway winner with just 2.6 seconds left in overtime capped off a three-point night and gave the Edmonton a win over Florida.

Greg McKegg, Zack Kassian and Mark Letestu scored for the Oilers in regulation, with Kassian and Letestu being set up by McDavid.

Jordan Eberle, Vincent Trocheck and Michael Sgarbossa scored for the Panthers.

Sharks 3, Kings 2

Joe Pavelski scored the decisive goal and Joe Thornton registered two assists as San Jose defeated Los Angeles.

The Sharks won their second consecutive game after a two-game losing streak and won the season series with a 3-1-1 mark. Tommy Wingels and Brent Burns added goals for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 22 saves.