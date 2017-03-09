NHL-Highlights of Wednesday's NHL games

March 8 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Wednesday's National Hockey League games:

Penguins 7, Jets 4

Nick Bonino led the way with a hat trick and Evgeni Malkin added a pair while Matt Murray overcame a shaky start to turn aside 32 shots in the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Connor Hellebuyck gave up five goals on 15 shots before being pulled in favor of Michael Hutchinson in the second period.

Justin Schultz and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins while Shawn Matthias, Nik Ehlers, Dustin Byfuglien and Marko Dano scored for the Jets.

Senators 5, Stars 2

Viktor Stalberg had a goal and an assist and Craig Anderson made 35 saves to help Ottawa win against Dallas at American Airlines Center.

Cody Ceci and Fredrik Claesson had a goal and an assist each, while Jean-Gabriel Pageau, and Chris Wideman also scored for the Senators, who won a season-best four straight games. Mike Hoffman added two assists.

Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars, who saw their two-game winning streak snapped.

Bruins 6, Red Wings 1

David Krejci, Brad Marchand and Drew Stafford scored in a 2:25 span of the first period help Boston trample Detroit.

Krejci capped a four-goal first period and Marchand scored again in the second for the Bruins. David Pastrnak also added a goal.

Niklas Kronwall scored the Red Wings lone goal.