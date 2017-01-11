NHL-Highlights from Tuesday's NHL games

Jan 10 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights from National Hockey League games on Tuesday:

Sharks 5, Oilers 3

Winger Mikkel Boedker, who had three goals all season, scored three in the first two periods to give San Jose a lead they would never relinquish in their victory over Edmonton.

Boedker had three goals on his first three shots, scoring at 1:39 of the first period and 2:24 and 8:55 of the second. It was his fourth career hat trick.

Brent Burns also scored in the first period for the Sharks, who led 2-1 after one period and 4-1 after two.

The Oilers launched a fierce rally in the third period to turn a blowout into a nail biter. Defenseman Matt Benning put a wrist shot past Martin Jones before defenseman Oscar Klefbom cut the deficit to 4-3.

San Jose's Logan Couture stopped the bleeding with a breakaway goal.

Drake Caggiula scored Edmonton's first period goal.

Hurricanes 5, Blue Jackets 3

Jordan Staal scored on a strange deflection to break a third-period tie as the Carolina Hurricanes produced a 5-3 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Staal's goal came from Elias Lindholm's shot deflecting off Staal's mid-section and the puck ending up in the net.

Jeff Skinner, Derek Ryan and Brock McGinn scored in the second period for the Hurricanes, while Victor Rask added an empty-net goal with 20 seconds to play.

Cam Atkinson, Josh Anderson and Brandon Saad scored for Columbus (28-8-4), who have the NHL's best record but lost for the third time in the last four games after winning 16 in a row.

Sabres 4, Flyers 1

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

William Carrier, Evander Kane and Marcus Foligno also scored for the Sabres. Anders Nilsson was solid between the pipes and made 39 saves.

Brayden Schenn scored the lone goal for the Flyers. Steve Mason made 23 saves.

Bruins 5, Blues 3

Frank Vatrano and Torey Krug each scored and set up a goal to lead the Boston Bruins to a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues.

The Bruins carried a 4-1 lead into the third period before a power-play goal by Patrik Berglund at 10:15.

Brad Marchand was credited with his second goal of the game when the puck deflected off Alex Pietrangelo into an empty net with 1:17 to play.

St. Louis responded with a goal by Kyle Brodziak with 25 seconds to play.

Predators 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

Calle Jarnkrok's shorthanded goal at 4:58 of overtime lifted the Nashville Predators to victory over the Vancouver Canucks.

With Mattias Ekholm off for holding, Nashville got a 2-on-0 with Roman Josi carrying the puck down the ice. Josi fed Jarnkrok at the right post and he beat Ryan Miller for his sixth goal of the season.

Pekka Rinne made 29 saves for the win, while Miller stopped 24 shots but saw his five-game winning streak end.

Blackhawks 4, Red Wings 3 (OT)

Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal 38 seconds into overtime and Corey Crawford made 33 saves as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Detroit Red Wings.

Keith's game-winner came after the Blackhawks began overtime with an extra-man advantage after Detroit's Justin Abdelkader was sent off for boarding after driving Niklas Hjalmarsson late in the third period.

Crawford helped preserve the 3-3 tie in the third period with several key saves, including one after he turned the puck over before sliding back into the crease to knock down a Frans Nielsen shot on goal.

Ducks 2, Stars 0

John Gibson posted his second shutout in four days and Jakob Silfverberg scored Anaheim's first power-play goal at home in nearly a month as the Ducks beat the Dallas Stars.

Silfverberg also set up Andrew Cogliano's third-period goal for the Ducks, who stayed even with the San Jose Sharks atop the Pacific Division.

Gibson finished with 34 saves in his third shutout of the season and ninth of his career.

He stopped three shots over the final 1:27 with Ducks defenseman Kevin Bieksa serving a high-sticking penalty and Dallas goalie Antti Niemi pulled for a two-man advantage.