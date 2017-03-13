NHL-Highlights of Sunday's NHL games

(Adds later games)

March 12 (The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday's National Hockey League games:

Canadiens 4, Oilers 1

The Montreal Canadiens scored four goals late in the third period Sunday to shock the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 at Rogers Place Arena.

The Oilers were up 1-0 with only 6:27 left in regulation before the Habs stormed back on goals from Paul Byron and Alex Galchenyuk 1:09 apart. Byron and Max Pacioretty added empty netters to seal it.

Milan Lucic scored the Oilers' lone goal.

Rangers 4, Red Wings 1

Ryan McDonagh scored twice, including the game-winner, as New York defeated Detroit.

Kevin Hayes and Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-best 25th road game of the season.

Frans Nielsen scored his 14th goal for Detroit.

Blackhawks 4, Wild 2

Patrick Kane and Artemi Panarin each had a goal and an assist, and Chicago held on for a win over Minnesota.

Trevor van Riemsdyk and Marian Hossa also scored for the Blackhawks. Chicago pulled within one point of Minnesota for the top spot in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Eric Staal and Mikael Granlund scored for the Wild, who lost for the fourth time in the past six games.

Ducks 5, Capitals 2

Corey Perry had two goals and an assist to lead the Anaheim past Washington.

Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kesler each added a goal and two assists for the Ducks, who moved into second place in the Pacific Division by two points over the Calgary Flames. Rickard Rakell also scored, and goalie Jonathan Bernier stopped 25 shots.

John Carlson and Marcus Johanssen scored for the Capitals, who compiled their longest losing streak since November 2014 with their fourth successive defeat. Goalie Braden Holtby made 27 saves.

Sharks 5, Stars 1

Joe Pavelski scored two goals and Aaron Dell continued his backup goaltending mastery as San Jose beat Dallas.

Dell not only improved his record to 10-3-1, but he also won for the sixth time in seven tries when San Jose was playing on the back end of consecutive nights. He made 29 saves in all.

Logan Couture and Paul Martin each had two assists for San Jose, which also got goals from Patrick Marleau, Joel Ward and Chris Tierney. Dallas' Remi Elie collected his first career goal in his fourth NHL game.