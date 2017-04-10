NBA Playoff Picture: Russell Westbrook sets the West, and the East remains hazy

WHAT MATTERED MOST

A subjective ranking of the results that mattered most to the playoff bracket.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder 106, Denver Nuggets 105

By now, you’ve probably heard Russell Westbrook logged his 42nd triple-double of the 2016-17 campaign against the Nuggets, passing Oscar Robertson for the most in single-season history. If you haven’t, you’re way behind, and you should probably read all about it here before going any further.

Now that you’re caught up, what you may have skipped over amid the drama of Westbrook’s 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist effort on Sunday night was that the 36-foot buzzer-beater he hit to beat Denver knocked the Nuggets out of the playoff contention and punched the Portland Trail Blazers’ ticket.

Even if Denver (38-42) wins out and Portland (40-40) loses its final two games, the Blazers own the tiebreaker, thanks to former Nuggets big man Jusuf Nurkic’s revenge win over his former team late last month. Needless to say, C.J. McCollum, Damian Lillard and company appreciated Westbrook’s effort:

Thanks Russ … you the real MVP ✊???? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 9, 2017





Russ MVP bro. ???? — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) April 9, 2017





History ! MVP — Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) April 9, 2017





The Blazers are hoping Nurkic, who will miss the final five games of the regular season due to a non-displaced fractured right fibula, could return for the playoffs. If Portland has any chance against the West-leading Golden State Warriors in the first round, the Blazers need Nurkic’s help and then some.

Now that the Warriors and Blazers are locked into their 1 vs. 8 playoff matchup, the entire West field is set. The No. 2 San Antonio Spurs are set to face the No. 7 Memphis Grizzlies, the No. 3 Houston Rockets will battle Westbrook’s No. 6 Thunder, and the L.A. Clippers are going to play the Utah Jazz in a 4-5 battle that’s host is yet to be decided, since the two teams own the same 49-31 record. (The Rockets beat the Sacramento Kings and Grizzlies lost to the Detroit Pistons in meaningless games on Sunday.)

Denver’s robs one of the season’s great revelations — second-year center Nikola Jokic, who has six triple-doubles of his own and is averaging 19.2 points, 11 rebounds and 5.8 assists since become a full-time starter on Dec. 15 — of his first playoff appearance. He finished with 23 points, six rebounds and three assists, and teammate Danilo Gallinari poured in a season-high 34 points, but it wasn’t enough, as Westbrook outscored the Nuggets 15-4 by himself over the final 3:35 to end Denver’s season.

2. Atlanta Hawks 126, Cleveland Cavaliers 125 (OT)

Speaking of blown opportunities, the Cavaliers led by 26 entering the fourth quarter and appeared well on their way to another convincing victory against a playoff-bound Eastern Conference opponent. The Hawks had other ideas, outscoring the Cavs 44-18 in the fourth quarter to force overtime, and ultimately holding off Cleveland in overtime to defeat the East’s top team twice in one weekend.

The Cavaliers and Boston Celtics entered their meeting on Wednesday with identical 50-27 records, and then LeBron James decimated the C’s to give Cleveland a one-game lead on first place in the standings and the head-to-head tiebreaker. After Boston lost to Atlanta on Thursday, the Cavs needed just two wins in their final four games to secure the East’s top overall seed for a second straight year.

But after two losses to the Hawks — the result of a 21-2 Atlanta run in Friday’s fourth quarter, followed by Sunday’s overtime debacle — Cleveland is again tied record-wise with the Celtics at 51-29.

Paul Millsap: “It’s probably the second best game I’ve seen by the Hawks. The first being the other night.” — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) April 9, 2017





The Cavs will still clinch first place with a) wins over the Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors in their final two games, b) a win against either team combined with a Celtics loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday or the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, or c) two straight losses to end the regular season for the C’s.

While the Cavs were steamrolled in the fourth quarter by the Hawks, who still have some playoff motivation of their own, Sunday’s loss did not come without controversy. In the waning seconds of regulation, Atlanta teammates Paul Millsap and Kent Bazemore tied Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving up in the corner, forcing a jump ball that Bazemore tipped to Millsap for the game-tying shot at the buzzer:

Read More