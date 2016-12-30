Move over, Swaggy P: Kemba Walker hilariously celebrated a missed shot, too

Los Angeles Lakers wing and NBA gadfly Nick “Swaggy P” Young entered the halls of basketball internet legend in March 2014 when he turned and celebrated a missed jumper. Like LeBron James’s block in Game 7 of the 2017 NBA Finals, it’s the kind of play you can watch many, many times and never tire of. Just take another look:

Terrific, right? We’ll be watching this one for decades.

Thankfully, there is now another hilarious celebration of a missed shot to bring joy to our lives for years to come. Late in Thursday night’s matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, point guard Kemba Walker launched a potential dagger three-pointer with the Hornets already up 89-82 and roughly 1:10 remaining in regulation. The shot did not go in after kicking off the backboard and rim several times, but Walker thought it did. And that made it one of the top highlights of any season:

With all due respect to Nick Young, we have a new missed shot celebration champion. The shoulder shimmy seals it.

It wasn’t all bad for Walker on Thursday — he scored a game-high 22 points in an eventual 91-82 win for the host Hornets. Nevertheless, no one will remember what he did right, or even that his team won the game. His shimmy will live on forever, though.

