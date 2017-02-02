Mike Krzyzewski to return to Duke sideline Saturday

Mike Krzyzewski is back.

The Duke head coach, who underwent back surgery in early January, will be on the sidelines for the Blue Devils’ game Saturday against Pittsburgh at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the program confirmed Thursday.

Krzyzewski had been away from the Duke bench ever since the surgery. His last game was a 110-57 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 4. His return will come exactly a month later.

The Blue Devils went 4-3 in Krzyzewski’s absence with associate head coach Jeff Capel in charge. They won their first game with Capel at the helm against Boston College, but lost three of their next four to Florida State, Louisville and NC State.

Krzyzewski was still very much in charge of the program even while his presence on the sideline was missing, though. After the NC State loss, Krzyzewski called a team meeting at his house and reportedly banned his players from their own locker room.

Duke then bounced back from the NC State loss to beat Wake Forest and Notre Dame, both on the road. The Blue Devils sit at 17-5 overall and 5-4 in the ACC, 2.5 games out of first place.

Krzyzewski’s return comes at an ideal time. He’ll be able to ease back into the role with a mediocre Pittsburgh team on Saturday. His second game back will be next Thursday’s rivalry matchup with North Carolina, also at home.



