Mark Cuban hated a Bleacher Report tweet mocking Dirk so much he had it deleted

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has very strong opinions and is willing to back them up with action. From banning ESPN writers from working Mavs games for a brief period to tweaking Donald Trump in the NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game last week, the billionaire entrepreneur continues to be one of the most outspoken owners in professional sports. Sometimes, though, that propensity for making his thoughts known ends up backfiring.

The most recent example of Cuban’s questionable judgment started with a rather innocent, though arguably not very nice, tweet from the official account of Bleacher Report on Friday night. Mavs legend Dirk Nowitzki airballed an open jumper in the fourth quarter of the team’s road loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The tweet featured a clip of the miss and a simple caption:

I mean, OK, fine. Even legends miss badly sometimes, and it’s probably not worth criticizing them too much. I did not see this tweet as it happened, but I would have opted to scroll past it without RT or Like.

Mark Cuban took greater offense, in fact, he sent an email about it to David Levy, president of Turner Broadcasting System, which owns Bleacher Report (some NSFW language blurred):

Levy responded in simultaneously understanding and dismissive fashion, but that didn’t quell Cuban’s anger:

