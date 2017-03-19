March Madness 2017: The NCAA tournament of terrible final possessions

The 2017 NCAA tournament hasn’t yet given us a memorable buzzer-beater. Part of that is just randomness. High-arching 3-pointers have rimmed off. Late defensive lapses haven’t occurred. In many cases, games haven’t come down to final possessions — as of early Sunday evening, only five of 42 first- and second-round games have.

Another reason, however, is that when teams have had opportunities, their decision-making and/or execution has been terrible.

Four teams have had the ball, down one, with a chance to win the game: Princeton trailed Notre Dame 59-58; Vanderbilt trailed Northwestern 67-66; SMU trailed USC 66-65; Wichita State trailed Kentucky 63-62. All four lost, in part because all four had sub-optimal final (or penultimate) possessions.

Three of the four took especially sub-optimal shots. Princeton, Vanderbilt and Wichita State all pulled up for contested 3-pointers despite a 3 being no better, or only marginally better, than a 2 in the situation.

First there were the Tigers, who got a decent look, but a contested 25-footer nonetheless. They had four more seconds to try to get to the rim, or at least work for an open shot closer to the rim, but settled for a long-range bomb:





Then there was Vanderbilt. The most discussed play of the final minute was Matthew Fisher-Davis’ foul, but that overshadowed Riley LaChance pulling up from 27 feet away one possession later:





At least those two teams got shots off, though. Wichita State pranced around the perimeter, but never got separation from Kentucky’s defenders. Markis McDuffie had his 3-pointer blocked:

Malik Monk with the HUGE block! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/oVQE9JcH0E — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2017





Wichita State got the ball back, down three points, with a chance to tie the game, but again, Landry Shamet probed, never opened up space for himself or others, and had his shot turned back:

Finally, we have SMU, which dallied on the perimeter, and didn’t realize until there were three seconds remaining that it might be a good idea to attack the basket. Shake Milton eventually did, but settled for a contested floater over one of the better shot blockers in college basketball:

colleget0wn: SMU misses potential game winning floater at the buzzer Tru TV NCAA Basketball… https://t.co/yG0wz5OSqF pic.twitter.com/o9ybAofs3u — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) March 17, 2017





The shots that these four teams have gotten aren’t just low percentage shots; they remove the possibility of getting to the free throw line from the equation.

Better movement, or more organized possessions, wouldn’t automatically have yielded buzzer-beaters. But at least they likely would have yielded better shots, and better opportunities for late-game drama.

