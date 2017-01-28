LSU player throws perfect skip pass ... to the opposing team's bench (Video)

For a program that had the nation’s top recruit and No. 1 pick in the NBA draft just a year ago, LSU has had a pretty rough few seasons on the basketball court. The Ben Simmons-led Tigers missed the postseason last year, and this year’s team is significantly worse.

Heading into Saturday’s game against Texas Tech, LSU had lost six games in a row, was 9-10 on the season, and had sunk out of the KenPom top 150. The Johnny Jones era is quite clearly going nowhere.

The Tigers’ season hit a new low in Lubbock, though. LSU delivered a low-light clip that might as well serve as Jones’ state of the program address.

Yes, that is LSU freshman Skylar Mays tossing a pinpoint skip pass … right to Texas Tech’s bench.

To be fair to Mays, the player on the Red Raider bench stood up and raised both hands in the air just as he raised his own eyes to scan the court. But the bench player isn’t calling for a pass; he’s merely putting his hands up as if to mime contesting a shot as his teammate closes out on Mays on the perimeter. He’s then pleasantly surprised when he sees the ball flying right into his arms.

Texas Tech led 39-27 at halftime and went on to a 77-64 victory.