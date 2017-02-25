Legislator seeks Texas Rangers investigation into Baylor scandal

A Texas legislator has filed a resolution urging the governor to direct the Texas Rangers with investigating Baylor’s sexual assault scandal.

Rep. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) filed House Resolution 664 on Friday in the Texas House of Representatives calling upon Gov. Greg Abbott to direct the Texas Rangers “with investigating the obstruction of justice surrounding the sexual assault of young female students at Baylor.”

“Over the last year, we have discovered the most horrific facts concerning rampant sexual assault and efforts by Baylor University administration to discourage and retaliate against sexual assault victims,” the resolution states.

Gutierrez’s office plans on sending Abbot a letter detailing his concerns and his call to action, according to the Dallas Morning News, which says that Gutierrez will hold a news conference Monday with other legislators who support the Texas Rangers investigating the matter.

“Widespread evidence of obstruction of justice has come out over the last several months,” the resolution states. “We have learned examples of how Baylor University officials “failed to investigate, or adequately investigate, allegations of sexual violence.” In fact, Baylor failed to examine numerous allegations for 2 years and kept allegations on file for as long as 4 years.”

Baylor head coach Art Briles was fired and school president Ken Starr and athletic director Ian McCaw both eventually resigned in the wake of a May “findings of fact” the school’s board of regents released after an investigation by the Philadelphia-based law firm Pepper Hamilton, which said Baylor didn’t comply with Title IX in its response to sexual assault reports and even discouraged reporting in some cases.

Several lawsuits have stemmed from the scandal, and the Big 12 said earlier this month that it will hold 25 percent of Baylor’s league revenues from the school.

The state lieutenant governor had asked the Texas Rangers earlier this month to assist with the investigation into Tom Brady’s stolen jersey after winning the Super Bowl in Houston.

