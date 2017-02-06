Lieutenant governor asks Texas Rangers to assist with Tom Brady jersey investigation

There might soon be some real heavyweights joining the investigation of the Great Tom Brady Jersey Theft Caper.

Surely you’ve heard by now that after leading the New England Patriots to a record comeback in Super Bowl LI, Brady took off his jersey — and then couldn’t find it. Like, on the field of NRG Stadium. As confetti fell on him and his teammates during the afterglow of beating the Atlanta Falcons in historic fashion.

Tom Brady could get some help finding his missing Super Bowl LI jersey from the Texas Rangers. (AP) More

Brady was rattled postgame once he realized, and he sheepishly asked if people could let him know whether it ends up for sale on eBay. But Brady might get a little more help than that. It seems that one member of Texas’ state government would like to see the big guns brought in to assist.

The Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has weighed in on Tom Brady's missing jersey, asking for help from the Texas Rangers pic.twitter.com/3iuKO2n6kI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017





Patrick (not the broadcaster of the same name) identifies himself as a Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys fans, and he says he’s asked the vaunted Texas Rangers (not the baseball team) to chip in with local authorities to help find Brady’s missing jersey. And yes, feel free to make a “Walker”/Chuck Norris joke if you will It’s funny.

A few leads have surfaced on the internet, including this Instagram post in which a fan posed on the field with a Brady jersey and an incriminating #stolehisjersey attached to the photo.

I am no detective… but the hashtag #stolehisjersey seems to speak for itself. pic.twitter.com/QlLlDOjgsv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 6, 2017





The Instagram poster claimed that he was kidding. And for his sake, assuming the Rangers get “on the trail” as Patrick hopes, we hope he is.

