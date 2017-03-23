LaVar Ball responds to LeBron James' warning to 'keep my kids names out of your mouth'

LaVar Ball seems to be ignoring LeBron James’ warning to keep his kids’ names out of his mouth.

Most college basketball fans are familiar with the latest twist in the Ball saga: Ball went on Chris Broussard’s podcast and said that NBA superstars’ sons tend to be less talented than the sons of less famous players. He specifically named James’ kids.

James didn’t like that much, and on Tuesday, he told ESPN that Ball needs to leave his family alone.

But true to form, Ball had to defend his comments and didn’t take James’ advice.

“I don’t care what LeBron said,” Ball said in an interview with Sirius XM’s “Full Ride” on Wednesday. “He talking about he warned me. He warned me for what? What is a warning going to do? Nothing.

“Now, if he get a little touchy because I gave an opinion on what I felt about no superstars’ kids really being superstars and the fact that they have to live up to their parents or to their fathers or whatever. I have yet to see one, and I’ve been around for 50 years.”