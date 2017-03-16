Josh Jackson allegedly told Kansas women's player he would 'beat her ass' during December incident, according to affidavit

Kansas forward Josh Jackson allegedly threatened a Kansas women’s basketball player with physical violence while vandalizing her car in December, according to an affidavit released by a district court Thursday.

Jackson followed McKenzie Calvert, a sophomore on the Kansas women’s team, out of a bar on the night of Dec. 8, 2016, and allegedly hit and kicked her car. According to Calvert in an interview with police, “Jackson was yelling for her to get out of the car and that he would beat her ass.”

Jackson also allegedly called Calvert a “b—-,” according to the affidavit.

Here is the section of the affidavit that details Jackson’s threat:

Here is the full affidavit, via the Kansas City Star.

Jackson was charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage after inflicting more than $3,000 in damage on the vehicle. He was not suspended by Kansas coach Bill Self for the incident, though he was suspended for one game for failing to report a traffic citation stemming from a separate incident.

When asked if there was any chance Jackson would miss NCAA tournament games, Self responded by saying, “Hell no.”

The affidavit details the allegations against Jackson that resulted in the misdemeanor charge. Jackson and Lagerald Vick were at a party at the Yacht Club bar on Dec. 8. Calvert, Vick’s ex-girlfriend, threw a drink on Vick. Jackson followed her out of the bar to her car.

In addition to Calvert, police interviewed two other Kansas women’s players, Caelynn Manning-Allen and Eboni Watts, on Jan. 30. Below are some of their recollections of the incident. Here is Manning-Allen’s account:

Here is Watts’:

And here is Calvert’s story:

Jackson averages 16.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the top-seeded Jayhawks. Jackson and Kansas tip off their NCAA tournament campaign against UC Davis on Friday.

