NCAA tournament viewing guide: What to watch and what to skip on Thursday

Happy college basketball Christmas, folks.

For one glorious 36-hour stretch between 12 p.m. EST on Thursday and 12 a.m. EST on Saturday, CBS and Turner Sports will televise 32 opening-round NCAA tournament games. Here’s a look at which games on Thursday’s slate are must-see and which you can afford to click away from until the final two minutes.

View photos Gonzaga forward Zach Collins. More

THURSDAY AFTERNOON SESSION

12:15 p.m. — No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (CBS)

12:40 p.m. — No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (Tru TV)

1:30 p.m. — No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (TNT)

2 p.m. — No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (TBS)

View photos Complete schedule of Thursday’s NCAA tournament action with times and TV channels. (Yahoo Sports illustration) More

Must-see: The contrast of styles between slow-paced, methodical Virginia and disruptive, up-tempo UNC Wilmington should make the Round of 64’s first game a fun watch. The Seahawks pushed Duke deep into the second half a year ago, but this could be a tougher matchup since Cavaliers point guard London Perrantes is so adept at dictating tempo.

[Fill out your NCAA tournament bracket here | Printable version]

Must-skip: The highest-rated team on KenPom that South Dakota State beat all season is No. 143 South Dakota. There’s little chance of the Jackrabbits challenging top-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday in Salt Lake City, though sharpshooting big man Mike Daum could at least pose a matchup problem for Przemek Karnowski and the Zags.

Potential upsets: Of all the favorites in the early games on Thursday, Butler could be the most prone to an upset. The Bulldogs have an array of impressive victories this season, but they’ve also fallen at the hands of Indiana State, St. John’s and Georgetown. They’re especially susceptible on defense against teams that score at the rim.

Player to watch: Take the time to check out Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson if you haven’t seen him yet. The long-armed 6-foot-5 forward averaged 17.5 points and 10.2 rebounds and earned all-ACC honors this season despite routinely facing opposing centers who are up to seven or eight inches taller than he is.

2:45 p.m. — No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell (CBS)

3:10 p.m. — No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State (Tru TV)

4 pm. — No. 5. Minnesota vs. 12 Middle Tennessee (TNT)

4:30 p.m. — No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt (TBS)

Must-see: The Middle Tennessee upset pick is so popular among college basketball fans that the 12th-seeded Blue Raiders actually enter Thursday’s game favored over fifth-seeded Minnesota. This seems like a potential rallying point for the Golden Gophers. Middle Tennessee boasts a formidable trio of experienced stars headlined by forward JaCorey Williams, however Minnesota counters with one of the nation’s best defenses.

Read More