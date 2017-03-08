Kansas suspends freshman Josh Jackson for Big 12 tournament opener

One of Kansas’ best players will not be in uniform Thursday when the Jayhawks face either TCU or Oklahoma in their Big 12 tournament opener.

Freshman Josh Jackson has been suspended one game as a result of a Feb. 2 traffic incident that Jackson did not reveal to his coaches until Monday.

Jackson received a ticket for backing into an unattended vehicle and not leaving his contact information, Kansas coach Bill Self said. According to Self, Jackson was cited for three traffic violations: duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, inattentive driving and improper backing.

“Although Josh has acknowledged his responsibility and has handled it himself, he didn’t tell me about it until Monday,” Self said in a release. “He should have left his contact information at the time and notified us immediately.”

A suspension for a traffic violation typically might be overkill, but Kansas has endured a lot of of-court issues this season. Four members of the team have had widely publicized run-ins with authorities, two of which were especially serious.

Jackson has been accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to women’s basketball player McKenzie Calvert outside a Lawrence bar. The Kansas City Star reported earlier this year that a university investigation determined guard Lagerald Vick likely struck Calvert and kicked her in the face in 2015.

Aside from the litany of off-court issues, Kansas has enjoyed a typically strong basketball season on the floor. The Jayhawks (28-3) won their 13th straight Big 12 title by four games and are expected to receive a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

