How Josh Hamilton found darkness, greatness and, now, uncertainty in baseball

Josh Hamilton was out of work on Friday after a new knee injury, and there’s your further evidence that Hamilton, like all ballplayers, like all people, are made up of icky, gooey, gross stuff that no one wants to see and eventually doesn’t work anyway. We just saw a little more of Hamilton’s, is all.

The Texas Rangers released him, a procedural move that won’t stop Hamilton’s larger paychecks ($26-ish million from Arte Moreno this year) from coming, but does perhaps portend the end of his baseball career. He is 35 years old. That is a measure of ordinary years by ordinary humans, however, and Hamilton leaned pretty hard into both. There is the mileage to consider. Hamilton generally took the long way around, wearing thin more than just a knee or two, and if this is the last of the many obituaries written on Hamilton the ballplayer, we can agree a eulogy for a knee is preferable to what once had to be feared.

“I am disappointed but not discouraged that my knee problems have not allowed me to play this season,” Hamilton said in a statement. “I plan to have surgery on my right knee and then evaluate the situation. I want to thank the Rangers and all of the great fans for the support and encouragement. I really appreciate it.”

Ten years ago to the month Hamilton became a big leaguer. He was nearly 26, so way behind schedule, and in the wrong uniform. He was 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, and managed the peculiarity of looking larger when standing still, when holding a bat, and smaller when on the move, when chasing an extra base. I was in Arizona when the Cincinnati Reds were in town, early 2007. Hamilton, a Reds outfielder by way of Tampa Bay and Chicago, hit the first of 200 career home runs that night. After a few hours I’d determined I’d never seen a better athlete on a baseball field, never one so large and strong and fast and elegant, for whom the game seemed as simple as a gesture. You knew there was something simmering in there, not even that far from the surface, that every day was as fragile as a hung curveball. That was the man, the husband, the father. And if you could thread out the ballplayer for a few hours a night, if that would be healthy for him, wouldn’t that be something, too?

He became that player over five seasons in Texas. He was an All-Star. He was an MVP. He was so very nearly a World Series champion. He remained brittle, forever teetering between what felt good to him and what was right for him and, especially, for his daughters. He fouled up. He tried again. He fell. He stood up. He disappointed the folks who believed in him. He endeavored to make good on that, too. All the icky, gooey, gross stuff. And then, fortunately, another day. Then, happily, another chance.

He could tell you better whether baseball was at the root of his issues or saved him from them. Maybe, if it’s the latter, he’d be best to soldier on for a few more years, to repair that knee and see if it won’t carry him into another outfield, into another lineup, help him fill his days and distract his head. Then again, those close to him say he’s happy and healthy (other than the knee), that his relationship with his daughters is sound and loving, that he has a new woman in his life and they are engaged to be married. Maybe he is free to go now, to take on a world without the discipline of the game.

For a few years there, Josh Hamilton was just about the best in the sport. He was that in spite of all he’d experienced, all he’d inflicted upon himself, all the sickness he’d incurred. It won’t ever be what it could have been, whatever that is, and it is not heroic. It just is, or was, whatever he decides. It can’t ever be what was expected of him, a past he had no choice but to ignore. It was, however, every bit of what he had in that moment. So, if the baseball is over, then there will be just Josh and his girls and the life he chooses. There’ll be some memories of a young man hounded by – and chasing – darkness, of course. But there’ll also be that man who for a short time had tamed it all, and who can again, a day at a time.

