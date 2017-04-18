Jarvis Landry should be rewarded by the Miami Dolphins

In the current age of NFL football, contracts and money have become a major news piece. Players holding out for better deals, sitting until they receive a contract they feel they deserve or even refusing to re-sign as they feel they were disrespected. However, this appears to not be the case with Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

Despite seeking a massive contract extension — one I believe could put him near the top if not at the top of the highest payed receivers list — Jarvis Landry did report to the Miami Dolphins voluntary offseason conditioning program. The fact that Landry reported to this voluntary program shows his commitment to the team and continuing to improve.

In return for his continued loyalty and commitment, the Miami Dolphins should reward Landry in the near future. While a contract extension is not disputed given Landry’s status as a star player and as one of the faces of the franchise, the biggest issue — like normal — is likely revolving around money. That said, there is no disputing Landry’s impact on this team.

A former second round draft pick of the Dolphins, Jarvis Landry has been a starter for the majority of his three year career. Starting out his career by recording 84 receptions and 758 yards receiving in his rookie season, Landry has backed up his stats with a combined 204 catches and 2,293 yards while also totaling 13 touchdowns over the course of his career.

Given his status as a team leader for the Miami Dolphins, this added factor along with his turning about for the voluntary program shows the way for future players. Rewarding Landry now would help send a message to the rest of the locker room. If you follow the system and do as asked, you will receive the extension you want when the time is right.

Giving Landry such a deal would accomplish all of the main goals the team has. Keeping its star player happy as well as promoting cooperation amongst the rest of the team when other deals come up for renewal, the Miami Dolphins have a major moment to tackle right now. Hopefully, they do it in the right way.

