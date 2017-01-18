How much unused cap money is your team rolling over to 2017? Not as much as the Browns

NFL teams that don’t spend all their cap space in an offseason aren’t necessarily being cheap (though, some are). They can elect to carry over what they don’t use.

And the Cleveland Browns are carrying over enough to buy about three Brock Osweilers.

Cleveland is carrying over $50,123,269, according to figures released by the NFLPA. That’s over $10 million more than any other team is carrying over, though three other teams are also well ahead of the pack. The Jacksonville Jaguars will carry over a little more than $39 million, the San Francisco 49ers have more than $38 million and the Tennessee Titans have about $24 million in carryover.

And in a fairly strange coincidence, the two teams carrying over the least amount of cap savings are the two Los Angeles teams. The Rams have $304,311 to roll over, and the Chargers have just $113,693. They always say it’s super expensive to live in L.A. Here’s the NFLPA’s graphic for each team:

View photos (Twitter.com/NFLPA) More

The Titans are a very interesting team on that list. They added the fifth pick of the draft, thanks to the Jared Goff trade with the Rams last season, have their own No. 18 pick and are coming off a nice growth season that ended 9-7. They could be a dangerous team with a big offseason, and they have the resources to add a few big pieces, especially with the $24 million they’ll add to their cap amount.

But the Browns really stand out. Spotrac, which tracks NFL contracts and cap space, projects the Browns to have about $108 million in cap space this offseason, which is unbelievable. Cleveland, which just finished a 1-15 season, isn’t going to turn it all around in one offseason. But they have the money to tempt a really good free agent or 10 to come to Cleveland.

View photos Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor, who can become a free agent this offseason. (AP) More

