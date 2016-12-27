Hot Stove Digest: Yet another team is trying to trade for Brian Dozier

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

HOT RUMOR OF THE DAY: You can add the St. Louis Cardinals to the list of teams interested in trading for Twins second baseman Brian Dozier. Dozier, 29, is coming off a 42-homer, 99-RBI season and he’s on a team-friendly contract, making him one of the most-talked about trade prospects this offseason. Now, the Cardinals are said to be “very much in,” according to Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis. [@DWolfsonKSTP]

HOW WOULD THAT WORK? The Cardinals have a second baseman, you might be saying, and that’s true. It’s Kolten Wong. So how would Dozier fit into St. Louis’ plans? Craig Edwards breaks it down. [Viva El Birdos]

SPEAKING OF THE CARDINALS: Over at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Derrick Goold has a good read about the Cardinals payroll, how things might change in 2017 and why they weren’t in Edwin Encarnacion. [Post-Dispatch]

DONE DEAL: The Rockies have added utilityman Alexi Amarista on a one-year deal, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Amarista is a light-hitting but versatile player, who played six different positions last season for the Padres. (He even pitched!) Per Heyman’s report, the Rockies have a club option for 2018 as well. [FanRag Sports]

GOOD READ: MLB Trade Rumors tries to figure out where free-agent catcher Matt Wieters might land. They’ve identified seven teams that could be a good fit for the ex-Orioles backstop. And one of those is the Rockies. [MLBTR]

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

The StewPod: A baseball podcast by Yahoo Sports

Subscribe via iTunes or via RSS feed

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz