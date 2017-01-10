George Karl on the 'fatherhood' comments from his book: 'I said it poorly, I wrote it poorly'

George Karl isn’t sorry, but he’s close. He’s also probably close to telling himself yet again that he has nothing to be sorry about, but at the very least the longtime NBA head coach does appear to be fretting over the wording of the actual words he wrote (or, at least, tacitly approved of) in his own memoir.

You’ll recall that Karl’s book ‘Furious George’ set off a maelstrom of media attention late in 2016, especially with the inclusion of a passage that paints former Nuggets Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin as wayward sorts due to the lack of a father figure in their lives growing up. Martin went on to destroy the “coward” Karl in a series of resultant tweets, and while Anthony took the high road from his perch high atop Madison Square Garden, that didn’t stop the rest of the NBA from coming down on Karl en masse.

In talking with USA Today’s Sam Amick and Jeff Zillgitt recently, though, Karl appears to have taken a small turn as he re-appraises a memoir that wasn’t even released until Tuesday:

When asked if he regretted how he phrased anything, Karl said “I think the one thing is (the) fatherhood (comments). Fatherhood is very important to me, and I made that a target. It seems like that was the one thing, and I said it poorly, I wrote it poorly, it’s read poorly in the book.

And my whole thing is the one thing I regret probably most is some of the mothers (being offended). Kenyon Martin’s mother is one of the great mothers, superstar mothers of the NBA, and I would never want to take anything away from some of the special families and also special mothers.”

Nothing about the players, whom he derided as terrible professionals based mostly on the addition of a father-less childhood being coupled with the fact that a basketball forward and basketball coach didn’t see eye-to-eye on things.

Here’s a snippet from Karl’s book:

But Kenyon and Carmelo carried two big burdens: all that money, and no father to show them how to act like a man. As you’ve read, I grew up in a safe suburban neighborhood, with both my parents. I had a second father in my college coach, the most moral, decent man I ever knew. And I never made enough money as a player to get confused about who I was. When I compare my background to Kenyon’s and Carmelo’s, it’s no wonder we had a few problems.

This is where George Karl tries to save himself, peeling off a layer of dead skin cells in order to give off the whiff of empathy. It’s no wonder Carmelo Anthony and Kenyon Martin never figured life out as pros, because they never had fathers. All while George Karl – athletic, of sound height for a point guard, a multi-sport athlete in high school – had it perpetually easy due to the presence of his own father, prior to joining Dean Smith at North Carolina.

North Carolina is where former Nuggets guard J.R. Smith declined to play for a season or two, for free, after signing a letter of intent with the school prior to eventually deciding to jump to the NBA straight out of high school in the penultimate year that the league allowed for such things. His problem, according to Karl, was that his father was too present:

J.R. had a slightly different story. He went straight from high school in New Jersey to AAU success to the NBA. His father was on the scene and in his life, which is obviously good. But Earl Smith Jr. urged his son to shoot the ball and keep shooting it from the very moment I put him in a game, which is obviously bad.

In his defense, sometimes J.R. can make it from anywhere and score in bunches. But I wanted defense and commitment to the team. What I got was a player with a huge sense of entitlement, a distracting posse, his eye always on his next contract, and some really unbelievable shot selection.

J.R. Smith forever had eyes on his next contract due to multiple financial issues that were no secret around the NBA around the time of the 2011 NBA lockout, and his final years with the Nuggets.

Though J.R. missed out on some of the “next father figure up”-guidance that Carmelo Anthony took in from Jim Boeheim at Syracuse for a season and Kenyon Martin accrued from Bob Huggins over four years at Cincinnati (please, save your laughter for the comment section), he somehow landed in the same lap of dissent despite coming home from the store with completely different assembly parts in his kit bag.

