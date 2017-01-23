Five reasons why Patriots-Falcons could be terrific — and very awkward

New England Patriots (16-2) vs. Atlanta Falcons (13-5)

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox

Halftime show: Lady Gaga

Here are four reasons why Super Bowl LI could be terrific and historic … and one reason why it could be terribly awkward, too:

1. Falcons, Patriots going for historic wins

The Atlanta Falcons are playing in their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Falcons’ first was 18 years ago in the XXXIII loss to the Denver Broncos. This is a franchise that fired its coach two years ago and nearly retooled its front office. But Dan Quinn’s second season as head coach has been an incredible one, and the city once known as “Losersville” could win its first pro sports title since the Braves won the World Series in 1995.

The Patriots will be appearing in their ninth Super Bowl as a franchise and going for their fifth victory. Quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick already hold the record (four) for most wins by a QB-coach combo.

This actually will be Belichick’s 10th Super Bowl appearance — eight with New England and two with the New York Giants — which means that he will have coached in slightly less than 20 percent of all the Super Bowls. Think about that!

Quinn will have an idea how things go on Super Sunday. He was there twice with the Seattle Seahawks as their defensive coordinator, winning once and losing (to Belichick and Brady) the other time. This will be Quinn’s third Super Bowl appearance in a four-season span.

2. Super Bowl experience

The Patriots have several players on their roster who have played in a Super Bowl, many of whom were on the 2014 team and a few — Brady and Stephen Gostkowski — who have been there multiple times with the Patriots. But we also should note that, like most Patriots teams, there’s a lot of turnover on the roster. Thirty of the 53 current members were not on the 2014 squad, in fact, even if a lot of key players and members of the coaching staff were there.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Brady also will pass former Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Mike Lodish by making his seventh Super Bowl appearance — the most in NFL history.

But the Falcons’ players are mostly new to all of this. This will be defensive end Dwight Freeney’s third Super Bowl, the previous two with the Indianapolis Colts. Safety Dashon Goldson, who was inactive Sunday, was on the San Francisco 49ers team that lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

The only other member of the Falcons that we could find with Super Bowl experience was defensive lineman Joe Vellano, who was called up to the active roster just this past week and received a few snaps in the NFC title game win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Vellano was — yes — a member of the Patriots’ XLIX team, although he did not play in the win over the Seahawks.

3. History for Brady, Ryan at stake

Brady might be going for No. 5, which would break a tie with the Steelers’ Terry Bradshaw and the 49ers’ Joe Montana for the most ever by a quarterback.

But No. 1 would be hugely important for the legacy of Matt Ryan, too. He has been labeled a quarterback who lacks the clutch gene in the NFL, but his recent playoff experience suggests that’s a narrative that perhaps should be put to bed. After all, he didn’t leave Boston College with the nickname of “Matty Ice” for nothing.

Matt Ryan and head coach Dan Quinn of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate advancing to Super Bowl LI.

The talk of Ryan perhaps making the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day has started, but he needs more. A Super Bowl victory — and playing well against a Belichick-coached defense — would go a long way toward pushing him one day toward Canton.

