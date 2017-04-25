Deshaun Watson says there will be 'consequences' for taking Mitchell Trubisky over him

Generally, teams want their quarterbacks to exude confidence. Not too much to the point he alienates everyone around him, but it’s best if he has some edge.

That’s why Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson’s comments days before the NFL draft should be viewed as a positive. Watson isn’t known to be too boisterous, but his competitive side came out when he was asked on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” about the possibility of North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky going ahead of him in the draft.

“Hey man, you’re gonna have to live with the consequences that come with it. That’s how I see it,” Watson said. “I try to stay in my own lane and try not to take that path. I respect Mitch and what he’s done and all the hype he’s getting, but at the same time, my results speak for itself. I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot, accomplished everything that I could. I guess if that’s who they’re gonna roll with, then hey, so be it.”

That’s the kind of thing you want from your quarterback. Those types of statements aren’t new, and they don’t always work out, but it shows some fire.

While Trubisky has emerged as the most likely candidate to be the first quarterback drafted, there are arguments to be made for Watson (or some others, like Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer or Texas Tech’s Patrick Mahomes). Watson is correct in that his college resume is unmatched among the quarterback prospects. Teams that value players who have played at their best when the lights are the brightest will be impressed when they re-watch Watson carving up Alabama’s defense in the College Football Playoff each of the past two seasons.

There are other questions with Watson, and being a great player in college doesn’t ensure NFL success. But Watson obviously feels good about his ability to succeed in the pros.

Deshaun Watson will be one of the first quarterbacks selected in this week’s NFL draft. (AP) More

