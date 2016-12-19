Carlyle in Toronto; Red Wings' urgency; Islanders' struggles (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Interesting costumes in Dallas last weekend. (Getty)

• Anaheim Ducks coach Randy Carlyle has tried to keep the focus on his team before their game at the Toronto Maple Leafs. Monday’s contest at Air Canada Centre is Carlyle’s first trip to Toronto as Anaheim’s head coach since he was fired by the Maple Leafs in 2014. [Orange County Register]

• Detroit Red Wings general manager Ken Holland isn’t panicking, but has acknowledged that there is a “sense of urgency” around the group. The Wings are nine points out of the last Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and five points behind the last postseason position in the Atlantic Division. [Detroit Free Press]

• New York Islanders fans are looking towards their new ownership led by Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin to figure out a way to help the struggling team. [Islanders Point Blank]

• The Columbus Blue Jackets are not just lucky. They are a legitimately a good hockey team this season. [Jackets Cannon]

• The National Hockey League’s first two games were played on December 19th, 1917. The Montreal Canadiens downed the Ottawa Senators 7-4 and the Montreal Wanderers beat the Toronto Arenas, 10-9. [Greatest Hockey Legends]

• On the NHL’s new concussion spotting program and what it means in general. [New York Times]

• Forward Gregory Campbell cleared unconditional waivers Sunday and had his contract immediately terminated by the Blue Jackets, making him an unrestricted free agent. [Blue Jackets Extra]

• The League will launch the site NHL.com/100, the central hub of all NHL Centennial news, content, videos and images, on Jan. 1. [NHL]

• His name is Mason, but on this night, Red Wings fans simply knew him as that adorable little guy on the fan cam. [Yahoo! Canada]

• Cliff Fletcher offers advice to Vegas Golden Knights general manager George McPhee. Fletcher was the GM of the expansion Atlanta Flames. [SinBin Vegas]

• There is no way around it, the Colorado Avalanche are simply a bad hockey team. [Denver Post]

• A look into the life of an NHL team’s dentist and also what it’s like for a player to go into the dental chair. [Globe and Mail]

• Forwards Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight had a big night for Team USA’s top line, but their combined three goals weren’t enough to stop Canada from taking the Winter Champions Series game on Saturday. Canadian forward Rebecca Johnston scored a hat trick and forwards Jillian Saulnier and Natalie Spooner would add goals of their own to top the U.S. 5-3. [Excelle Sports]

• For the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, the two-game set between Les Canadiennes de Montreal and the Calgary Inferno on Dec. 10 and 11 marked a pair of milestones. For the league, it was a celebration of its 10th anniversary, while Les Canadiennes forward Caroline Ouellette, one of the longest-tenured players in the CWHL, became the first to reach 300 career points. [Sports Illustrated]

• Connecticut Whale forward Nicole Connery knows the importance of being a 200-foot player. [Victory Press]

• An inside look into the life of Harrison Browne of the Buffalo Beauts. In early October, Browne publicly announced he is transgender, becoming the first athlete in professional team sports to do so as an active player. [Sportsnet]

• Why Boston Blades goaltender Lauren Dahm deserves to go to the CWHL All-Star Game. [The Ice Garden]

• Here are 10 ‘buy low’ players for your fantasy hockey team. This list is led by Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar, who is on pace for 44 points this season. [Dobber Hockey]

• Finally, Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba takes the holiday quiz.

