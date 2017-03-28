Broncos won't close door on Tony Romo, even as they're talking up their young QBs

PHOENIX – The quarterback has changed. To whom, we still don’t know. The head coach stepped down. The offensive and defensive coordinators were swapped out. But the Denver Broncos aren’t broken.

That’s what head coach Vance Joseph wants to be clear about. Not broken. Not rebuilding. Not rebooting. Not taking a step back. Denver is still squarely inside that Super Bowl window.

Of course, time will tell if that’s hope or fantasy.

There’s no denying the Broncos still have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, including a defense that still appears to be Super Bowl ready. But history is usually a better gauge of optimism than the ambitions of a new head coach. And it suggests that almost every NFL franchise in the midst of quarterback uncertainty – and a complete overhaul at the top of the coaching pyramid – is usually headed into some rocky regular-season terrain. Or at the very least, the team will hit a speed bump while chemistry and design issues are worked out.

View photos Is the Broncos’ offensive line upgrade good enough to attract Tony Romo? (AP) More

Joseph doesn’t sound like he’s subscribing to any of that. Regardless of what history says.

Asked Tuesday at the NFL owners meetings why the Broncos were such an appealing job when head coach Gary Kubiak surprisingly stepped down in January, Joseph called the attraction to Denver “obvious.”

“The Broncos were a job that wasn’t broken,” Joseph said. “Most jobs that open, it’s a rebuild. The [previous] guy was fired for a reason [when jobs come open] – it wasn’t right. But with this job, they just won a championship the year prior and they won nine games with two rookie quarterbacks. It’s not a broken job. You have a great fan base and great management. You’ve got [general manager] John Elway in the building. To have a chance to acquire a job like that was luck. You’re lucky because most guys that get a first-time job, your chance of keeping that job is slim to almost none in this day and age. They give you about two or three years to win, and if you don’t win, you’re gone. Having the Broncos job, I have a chance to be there for a while if I do it right.”

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

That last point – if Joseph does it right – is paramount. That’s another part of what makes Denver a job that cuts in both directions: loaded with opportunity to win; highly pressurized to not lose.

Joseph called at least one part of it exactly right. The Broncos are a good situation to walk into. At the very least, the defense is ready-made for success. But Denver is imperfect on offense, and the assumption is that one elite half of a team can carry a season usually doesn’t work out well in the NFL. In point of fact, it delivered the Broncos to only 9-7 last season – the same record as the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, and only one win better than the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. It’s easy to assume the Broncos will be better than those AFC peers this season, but absurd to assume it’s a given.

And that’s largely because of the offense, which has two young quarterbacks (Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch) who have shown promise but now must show significant development. That’s no given, even with some offseason investment in the offensive line that included signing talented guard Ron Leary away from the Dallas Cowboys and oft-injured tackle Menelik Watson from the Oakland Raiders.

It’s worth noting that the Cowboys weren’t happy to see Leary go and that he should be a very good cog in the Broncos’ running game. Watson, on the other hand, has flashed some ability and has the tools, but the Raiders were long frustrated with his health issues and weren’t devastated to see him go – even to a division rival. That latter point says something and should at the very least be a motivating force for the new Bronco.

Read More