Cricket-Cook steps down as England test captain

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Alastair Cook has stepped down as England's test captain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

Cook, who was appointed captain in 2012, led England in 59 tests, which includes Ashes victories at home in 2013 and 2015 as well as series wins in India and South Africa.

"His resignation has been accepted, the Board have been informed and the proper process has started to appoint the next test captain..." the ECB said in a statement. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)