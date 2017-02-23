How a private jet ride boosted DeMarcus Cousins' fresh start

METAIRIE, La. – New Orleans Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry and general manager Dell Demps knew DeMarcus Cousins needed a little more than a plane ticket and car service to the team’s practice facility in Metairie, La., for the initial meeting after they acquired him from Sacramento. Cousins needed support after the Kings removed the comforts of all that he had known. He needed a reminder of how much he was wanted after experiencing rejection. Pelicans owner Tom Benson, enthralled by the move, offered his private jet, and Gentry and Demps went on an eight-hour, round-trip pickup with the last leg dedicated to establishing a connection that went deeper than basketball.

Gentry told The Vertical he wanted to talk face-to-face with Cousins about life “because to me, the basketball part will work out.” He wanted to learn about Cousins’ family, about his mother, Monique, about his children, Amir and Vana, about growing up in nearby Mobile, Ala. And he wanted Cousins to take a reprieve from the dizzying emotional ride that he had undergone ever since he found out that, after nearly seven years, he was no longer a King.

“I think what people don’t understand is, at the end of the day, he’s a 26-year-old young man that has feelings and he was deeply hurt,” Gentry told The Vertical. “Because that’s been his home the last six[-plus] years and all of a sudden, he’s not there. I don’t think people understand the impact that has. I just wanted him to know that we were excited to have him.”

A person close to Cousins said he was “blown” by the trade for myriad reasons. Losing nearly $30 million because he won’t be able to sign a designated maximum player contract worth more than $200 million was significant but only part of his frustration. Kings general manager Vlade Divac had told Cousins days before the deal that he wouldn’t be traded, only to ship him out for an uninspiring package from the Pelicans. Over the past few years, Cousins had developed a deep distrust of team management, which often told him one thing and did another.

But Cousins had come to a place where he was happy with the direction of – and his role within – the organization. Sacramento was home and its people were becoming his family, as he shared Monday night in an emotional speech at a farewell party and again Tuesday in a heartfelt Instagram post to Kings fans. Since he had recently expressed a desire to finish his career with only one franchise, Cousins had plenty of reasons to be scarred by the deal and didn’t hesitate to share what stung the most.

“Probably the way it was done. The dishonesty that came with it,” Cousins said Wednesday at his introductory news conference with the Pelicans, “but I’m OK with it. … I’m not sour, I’m not mad, I don’t have any ill feelings. This is a business. These types of things happen. I’m comfortable with it. I’m in a good place. I’m ready to get to work.”

'We can wreak havoc on this league,' Cousins says of his partnership with Anthony Davis, left. (AP) More

Cousins sounded as if he was trying to convince himself that everything is fine. But he doesn’t have much time to dwell on the hows and whys of his unexpected change of scenery when there is a franchise – and a close friend-turned-All-Star teammate in Anthony Davis – depending on him for the final 25 games to make a playoff push. Cousins is doing his best to put the Kings in his rearview mirror: “I haven’t talked to anybody. Vlade, he tried to call after everything was done. But … it’s done. So.”

Demps admitted that he pumped his fist with excitement after the Kings agreed to send Cousins and Omri Casspi to New Orleans, a city that is often on the wrong end of superstar swaps. The franchise was forced into surrendering Baron Davis and Chris Paul during their respective primes. Cousins was available at a discount price because of a reputation for petulance that finally pushed the Kings to change course, with Divac taking a direct shot at him with a statement that read “character matters.”

