5-star Ohio State signee pranked Urban Meyer, but Meyer got him back in a big way

Baron Browning, a five-star outside linebacker from Kennedale, Texas, is already enrolled at Ohio State, but there was a time where Urban Meyer thought the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2017 class was headed to Alabama.

Why? Well, Browning told him so — but he was kidding.

Browning told reporters Wednesday that he made made up his mind to commit to the Buckeyes after receiving in-home visits from both coaching staffs. Browning described himself as a jokester, so he decided to have some fun with his future head coach. Oh, and his parents, too.

“I already knew I was going to come here [to Ohio State], I just felt like messing around. That’s the type of guy I am. I like cracking jokes, having fun,” Browning said. “I told my parents that I was going to Alabama and I texted coach Meyer and said ‘Thank you for everything you’ve done for me but I’m rolling with the Tide.’

“It was just funny all-around.”

Browning didn’t really plan it, it was just “in the moment,” he said.

Meyer thought he missed out on one of the nation’s top prospects until Browning’s father called him to congratulate him. The coach was quite confused and was unaware that Browning had announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Twitter.

It didn’t take long for Meyer to return the favor and play a prank on Browning.

Browning said he was in class when he received a text from Meyer, saying to link up with his mom (the assistant principal at his school) and give him a call. Browning called Meyer and put the phone on speaker. Meyer had some unfortunate news.

“This is right when the Rams fired Jeff Fisher and he said, ‘Hey Baron, I’m just calling to let you know the L.A. Rams offered me the job and I’m going to take it,’” Browning said. “I’m just sitting there and my mouth just dropped. I’m just speechless.”

Browning was understandably upset, and a few minutes passed before Meyer let him in on the joke. The best part is that Browning’s mom was involved in the gag.

“I wasn’t laughing,” Browning said. “He got me back and I see how he felt. I guess I had that coming. He said that was payback and don’t ever do that again. I ain’t been messing with him too much after that.”

That’s just cold-blooded — on both sides.

Browning is one of six — yes, six — five-star recruits in Ohio State’s 2017 class, which is ranked No. 2 behind Alabama in Rivals.com’s team rankings.

