4-star WR recruit cited for marijuana possession on Ohio State visit

Do not expect James Robinson’s name to be on Ohio State’s list of 2017 signees come Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Robinson, the 16th best wide receiver in 2017 according to Rivals.com, took an official visit to the Buckeyes last weekend and was not on his best behavior during his time in Columbus. Franklin County court records reveal that Robinson was cited for marijuana possession while being hosted by Ohio State.

Recruiting trips have always been notorious for showing high school kids fun on campus visits, but the line between fun and legality blur at times. Running into the law during an official visit basically ensures that the school will no longer recruit you. Such is the case with Robinson, as he had been completely removed from Ohio State’s recruiting board, according to Cleveland.com.

Robinson responded via Twitter about the weekend:

I was never arrested!! — JAMES ROBINSON IV 4⃣ (@_StunnaJayy_) January 28, 2017

Although technically correct, you can still be cited for marijuana possession and not arrested. While Ohio recently voted to legalize medical marijuana, it’s still illegal for recreational purposes.

Robinson, a Lakeland, Florida, native rated as a five-star recruit by Rivals for a short period of time, will pick between Clemson, Florida, Oklahoma, and Oregon on Wednesday’s Signing Day.