The All-BDL Teams, or who we most appreciated watching in 2016-17

Think of the All-BDL Team not as a trio of misguided All-NBA Teams, but the 15 guys we most enjoyed following throughout 2016-17. For basketball reasons and beyond, they’re just fun. They’re the league’s most fascinating characters, in our opinion, so keep that in mind if you can’t find your favorite player.

FIRST TEAM ALL-BDL

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder: It’s somehow not enough to recap Westbrook’s season by noting that he averaged a triple-double. The real story of the Oklahoma City Thunder superstar’s 2016-17 was the righteous fury and ceaseless energy with which he put up those historic numbers. The departure of Kevin Durant last summer freed up Westbrook to become a fuller version of the strike-anywhere system of one his style has suggested for years. MVP or not, he was the dominant story of this regular season. — Eric Freeman

Giannis Antetokoumpo, Milwaukee Bucks: If Homer scripted the tale of a mythological Greek Freak who kept growing as he ascended the pantheon, with the wingspan of a pterodactyl, cross the battlefield in a handful of strides and possessing every skill he’d ever need to defeat an opponent, even the Iliad and Odyssey scribe would’ve broken his quill in half, crumpled up his parchment and slammed them into a ring of fire with the ferocity of an Antetokounmpo dunk. The jump shot may be Giannis’ Achilles heel, but when you can traverse the mid-range with one Euro-step from the 3-point line to the rim, it doesn’t matter. He’s a delight to watch, whether he’s opening the season with bad jokes or dropping step-back game-winners on Madison Square Garden. — Ben Rohrbach

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: It wasn’t just that Bill Walton’s career was cut short, it was that it was cut short in the worst possible era: unless you were local or had a swift sense memory when it came to catching the rare, nationally-televised game on rabbit ears, there wasn’t a lot of Walton tape to pass around. There wasn’t a lot of tape of anything to pass around, back then. The same went for Arvydas Sabonis, taken from us before he was ever given to us. Jokic was given to us last season, and yet it took nearly to 2016-17’s midpoint for us to appreciate him as something more than the super-entertaining guy with the brilliant per-minute stats. Promise to watch as much as you can, in 2017-18. — Kelly Dwyer

John Wall, Washington Wizards: If getting to run with LeBron is the dream job for an NBA-caliber shooter, a partnership with Wall can’t be far behind in that particular power ranking. The panic Wall induces in opposing defenses with his furious pace draws so much attention, creates so much space, and generates so many opportunities for smart dudes willing to run their lanes and stay ready for a pass that could be coming at any moment and from any angle. When he gets the ball and begins his burst to the basket, you can feel the chip on his shoulder — all those omissions from the lists of the league’s top three/five/whatever point guards, all those shrugs in the general direction of D.C. basketball — turn into a boulder rolling downhill, transforming one of the game’s premier tacticians into an unrestrained holy terror. It’s really, really fun to watch. — Dan Devine

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers: There was no guarantee that Joel Embiid would play anything like a top prospect after two seasons on the shelf. Perhaps that’s what made his early-season success for the Sixers feel like some kind of cross between a revelation and a gift. Embiid transformed his team, turning a franchise that had become synonymous with not trying to win into one with an identifiable swagger. (Remember when there was even talk of Philadelphia making the playoffs?) Embiid’s midseason knee injury put a damper on all the optimism and served as a harsh reminder that his path to stardom is likely to be bumpy, but it arguably also imbued the 31 games he did play with more meaning. If only for a brief time, we got to see a thoroughly entertaining player do his thing. That’s worth celebrating, no matter how long it lasts. — Freeman