Big League Stew
Report: Shohei Otani will not pitch in the World Baseball ClassicChris Cwik at Big League Stew 1 hr ago
The best international prospect in baseball won’t be able to show off his skills during the sport’s top international tournament. Japanese superstar Shohei Otani will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury, according to his manager.
Shohei Otani will not pitch for WBC due to right ankle injury. Hideki Kuriyama, manager of the Fighters announced.
— Carlos Yamazaki (@masashicarlos) January 31, 2017
The news comes as a huge blow, not just to the Japanese team, but to fans who wanted to get a glimpse at one of the game’s most exciting players. Over the past four years, Otani has dominated Nippon Professional Baseball. The 22-year-old initially excelled on the mound. In four seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters, Otani has a 2.49 career ERA.
While pitching is out of the question, there’s still a chance Otani could appear in the tournament as a hitter.
Wily Mo Pena is back, reportedly signs minor league deal with IndiansLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 3 hrs ago
Here’s an item from the good news department: Wily Mo Pena, hitter of enormous home runs, has come back to play baseball in the United States. He’s reportedly been signed to a minor league deal with the Cleveland Indians, which Jon Heyman of FRS reported could be worth $700,000 if he makes it to the majors.
Pena, who turned 35 on January 23, spent 2012-2015 playing in Japan, where he suited up for three different teams: the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks, the Orix Buffaloes, and the Rakuten Golden Eagles. Pena had some great seasons in Japan. He hit .280/.339/.490 with the Hawks in 2012, and smashed 21 home runs. With the Buffaloes in 2014, he hit 32 homers and put up a .255/.344/.486 triple slash. Over his four seasons in Japan, Pena hit .264/.355/.460 with 71 home runs.
Welcome home, Wily Mo. We’ve missed you.
Hot Stove Digest: Chris Carter could look for jobs in JapanChris Cwik at Big League Stew 19 hrs ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
GOING AWAY? Chicks may still dig the long ball, but it’s unclear whether teams feel the same. Just a few months after being non-tendered by the Milwaukee Brewers, reigning home run champ Chris Carter is considering taking his talents to Japan.
Carter’s agent, Dave Stewart, confirmed Carter has been in touch with the Tampa Bay Rays, but there hasn’t been significant movement to get a deal done. With the offseason coming to a close, he could opt to sign with a Japanese team.
The secret to Matt Adams' offseason transformation? PilatesMike Oz at Big League Stew 20 hrs ago
It’s time for St. Louis Cardinals fans to think a new name to call Matt Adams when they get upset with him.
Adams — the 28-year-old first baseman — has been mocked as “Fat Adams” during his last two underwhelming seasons. But it looks like that won’t fly anymore, as Adams has undergone an offseason transformation with the help of a new diet, a better workout routine and a consistent dose of Pilates.
Check out this picture that Kim Wallis, Adams’ Pilates instructor, shared on Instagram:
A photo posted by Kim Wallis, CSCS (@pilates4pros) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:03pm PST
Now compare that to this picture of Adams — who was listed at 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds last season — from September:
Rays new spring training strategy involves more time with a pillow
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier has established himself as the best defensive centerfielder around. His range is unparalleled, his instincts are unmatched and his catches look effortless. It’s clear he’s worked hard in order to earn his reputation.
But this spring training Kiermaier will focus less on catching fly balls and more on catching some z’s. After doing some research, the Rays have decided to push back their morning spring training sessions by an hour. The change was made in order to make sure players get more sleep.
Interesting change for spring training, #Rays have pushed workouts back an hour, now starting at 10:30 am. Sleep study has been a focus.
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 31, 2017
Cardinals hacker to MLB: Astros deserve punishment tooLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
News continues to fly about the Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals hacking scandal. The punishment for the actions of Christopher Correa, the former Cardinals employee who hacked into the Astros computer system, was handed down on Monday.Even though Correa acted alone, the Cardinals must give the Astros two draft picks and $2 million.
A day after the punishment was handed down, Correa isn’t happy that the Cardinals were the only organization to feel the wrath of the Commissioner’s Office. Correa is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for the hacking, and he let everyone know how he felt on Tuesday morning with a statement he released on Twitter.
Statement regarding MLB Cooperation pic.twitter.com/MBwYoZ48PN
Here’s the full text of his statement.
-
Buster Posey pays tribute to Navy SEAL killed in YemenLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Buster Posey, catcher for the San Francisco Giants, posted a touching tribute on Instagram on Monday night to Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, a Navy SEAL.
Owens, a huge Giants fan, was killed in Yemen over the weekend when his aircraft experienced a hard landing, according to NBC News. Posey had the opportunity to meet Owens and his son several years ago, and the experience stayed with Posey, and led to him post a photo and special memory of Owens on social media.
A photo posted by Buster Posey (@busterposey) on Jan 30, 2017 at 8:05pm PST
Here’s what Buster wrote:
Unfortunately for Ryan’s family, they lost a husband and a father this weekend. I can’t imagine the pain they must be going through. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.
Ryan Owens was a hero that is gone way too soon.
Colby Rasmus: MLB people dislike 'long hair and the redneck folks'
New Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Colby Rasmus has something in common with comedian Rodney Dangerfield: He gets no respect. Like Dangerfield, Ramsus is not afraid to tell his audience about his current predicament.
The 30-year-old outfielder may not have had the strongest season offensively in 2016, but prided himself on his defensive prowess. Rasmus’ performance in the outfield made him a runner-up for the Gold Glove award. When asked why he didn’t take home the award, Rasmus had some interesting thoughts.
#Rays Rasmus on not getting credit: “In the show, they don’t necessarily like long hair and the redneck folks, that’s just the way it goes.”
— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) January 30, 2017
-
Cubs fans can purchase a piece of Wrigley Field for their house
You’re a dedicated baseball fan. You love your team. You’re so committed, you’ve turned your basement into a baseball sanctuary. It has everything: Framed jerseys, signed team posters and decorative wallpaper.
Despite all that, it doesn’t feel complete. Smack in the middle of the room lies a comfy recliner where you sit and watch your favorite team’s games. While the recliner is nice, you, the devoted fan, would prefer an uncomfortable, plastic stadium seat similar to the ones you would typically find at the ballpark. You know, just to complete the experience.
If that’s the type of fan you are, well, the Chicago Cubs have just the item for you. The Cubs are selling a limited number of seats that were removed from Wrigley Field as part of the recent renovations in the ballpark.
Still interested? If so, you can check out the Cubs’ website for more information.
-
One baseball league's radical idea for preventing extra inningsChris Cwik at Big League Stew 2 days ago
Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred has made it no secret that reducing game times is one of his biggest goals. He’s even managed to make some strides in that area. Since Manfred took over, clocks have reduced between-innings breaks, batters are encouraged to stay in the batter’s box and pitch clocks have been implemented in the minors.
While some of those solutions have been viewed as radical, particularly considering his predecessor Bud Selig would have never considered them, Manfred could benefit from taking things even farther.
Yes, we’re talking about implementing an emergency home run derby in order to prevent extra innings. “That’s crazy,” you might say. “No baseball league would ever do it,” you might add. That’s where you’re wrong.
You may not have heard of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League, but that’s OK. The organization is not affiliated with MLB. It is a short-season, wooden bat league in the New England area comprised of nine teams.
