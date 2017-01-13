Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 17 hrs ago

The Hall of Fame ballot is the deepest it’s been in years, which means several players who should be a big part of the conversation are getting overlooked almost entirely.

As you’ve seen over the past two weeks, we’ve done our best to focus on the 13 candidates we feel present the most interesting case for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Some of them were first-timers. Others, like Tim Raines and Lee Smith, are in their final bid on the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballot. The common thread being that all have, or we feel will, surpass 20-percent in the ballots.

Of course, even that exercise excluded several worthy candidates. Today, we’ll give those candidates — all of whom finished at 20 percent or below last year — some of the spotlight they deserve, while sharing our opinions of their Hall of Fame credentials.

2016 Result: 16.6 percent

OUR BALLOT

LIZ ROSCHER No — If there were a hall of fame for awesome ’90s mustaches, Jeff Kent would get my vote. But his stats don’t quite cut it for me in the Baseball Hall of Fame

2016 Result: 20.9 percent

OUR BALLOT