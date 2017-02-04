Big League Stew
Top MLB draft prospect Hunter Greene is ridiculously athletic
Every few years a prospect will come along that makes scouts jump out of their seats.
In 2017, that prospect’s name is Hunter Greene.
Greene is entering his senior season at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Once that wraps up, he’s expected to be a high pick in the 2017 MLB amateur draft, perhaps going No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Twins.
Yes, the hype is strong with Greene, and so far he’s backed it up with ridiculous numbers. During his junior season, he batted .419 with five homers and 18 extra base hits overall. After the season, he cemented his power by winning the home run derby at the Perfect Game All-American Classic.
Oh, and we should probably mention he’s actually a better pitcher than he is a hitter. His fastball usually sits in the high 90s, but he’s already hit 100 mph during an outing this season.
Pretty amazing for a 17-year-old.
Beat that, Bryce Harper.
Here’s a look at him in action last season:
Whew.
What if Tom Brady had decided to pursue baseball?Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 4 hrs ago
A little less than 22 years ago, Tom Brady made a decision that is still reverberating as we approach the kickoff for Super Bowl LI.
It could be argued this decision changed the landscape of two sports, not just the one he’s famous for dominating, and the future of two franchises, one of which became the most successful in its sport, and the other which no longer exists in its previous form.
After starring in three sports at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif, the New England Patriots all-world quarterback had the opportunity to choose his path. Naturally, he was a star on the football team, where his play drew the attention of several major college programs. He was also a standout on the basketball team. Beyond that though, he was a star baseball player, following in the footsteps of Serra graduates Barry Bonds and Gregg Jeffries.
Still, we can’t help but wonder what might have been had Brady made a different decision in 1995.
Hot Stove Digest: Jason Hammel's market remains surprisingly quiet
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
HAMMEL TIME ON HOLD: Free agent Jason Hammel is having a difficult time finding work this winter. It’s reached the point where his lack of employment is threatening to carry over into spring training.
The 34-year-old right-hander is regarded as the best pitcher still left on the market. According to Jeff Passan’s Ultimate Free Agent, he’s the second best free agent remaining overall, behind only Matt Weiters. Yet for some reason he’s struggled to find a deal to his liking. There are no indications that’s getting close to changing either.
So what’s holding him up?
Jung Ho Kang agrees to enter alcohol treatment program
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang has agreed to participate in an alcohol treatment program, his agent Alan Nero told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Saturday. A joint panel headed by MLB recommended that Kang enter the program following his third DUI arrest on Dec. 2.
The report did not include a formal statement from Kang or his agent. It does include details of the process MLB has in place for DUIs and other alcohol related violations, while noting why it’s beneficial for Kang to enter the program.
Participation in any recommended treatment program is voluntary, and declining to participate will not result in discipline, but “The Player’s participation in any Treatment Program shall be considered as a mitigating factor in any discipline imposed by either the Club or the Office of the Commissioner.”
-
Mexico's walk-off grand slam in Caribbean Series will get you pumped for baseball
With spring training right around the corner, our hunger for actual baseball games is becoming overwhelming.
Fortunately for us, the 2017 Caribbean Series is taking place right now in Culiacan, Mexico, and the action there is doing well to whet our appetites.
The week-long tournament started with some exciting action on Wednesday, as Yoenis Cespedes’ younger brother Yoelkis stole the show. It got even better on Friday, when Mexico’s Sebastian Valle provided a dramatic capper to a 5-1 win against Venezuela.
— Serie del Caribe (@Culiacan2017) February 4, 2017
That, ladies and gentlemen, is a walk-off grand slam.
Cubs games are dominating the spring training ticket market
Three months after winning their first World Series since 1908, Chicago Cubs hysteria still isn’t close to wearing off. In fact, with spring training now a little more than one week away, the excitement is just starting to rev up again.
To put it mildly, Cubs fans are hyped to see their team in action. The first and perhaps best opportunity for some will come when Cactus League play begins later this month in Arizona. As a result, the team’s spring training tickets are in very high demand. That means prices are going up too, especially on the secondary market.
According to TicketCity, the five most expensive spring training games — covering both the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues — are Cubs home games at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Overall, the Cubs are involved in nine of the ten most expensive spring games, with four of those games exceeding an average of $100 per ticket.
Rob Manfred remains focused on pace of play, but will improvements come?
After taking office on Jan. 25, 2015, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made improving the pace of play one of his top priorities.
Two years later, not a lot has changed in that regard.
At the quarterly owners’ meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. on Friday, Manfred again made pace of play a primary focus while reiterating its importance and reinforcing his commitment to making improvements a reality.
“That’s an issue that we need to be focused on. And the ‘we’ there is players, owners, umpires — everyone who is invested in this game,” Manfred told the gathered media at The Breakers resort.
“It’s going to be an ongoing process. I don’t think there’s a magic bullet that is going to come one year and that’s going to be the solution to pace of play. It’s going to be an ongoing effort to make sure our game moves along in the way that is most attractive to our fans.”
Those possibilities could leave baseball stuck in the mud, at least through Manfred’s eyes.
Hot Stove Digest: Will Astros use hacking bounty to acquire Jose Quintana?
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
MOST INTERESTING RUMOR OF THE DAY: Earlier this week we heard conflicting reports on the Texas Rangers level of interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that could leave the door open for Texas’ other team, the Houston Astros, to ramp up their efforts in the coming weeks.
MOVING ON: Former Giants closer Sergio Romo is reportedly nearing a decision that could see him land with the rival Dodgers. [@JonHeyman]
-
Shohei Otani ruled out of World Baseball Classic with ankle issue
The best international prospect in baseball won’t be able to show off his skills during the sport’s top international tournament. Japanese superstar Shohei Otani will not play in the World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury, according to his manager.
Otani initially suffered the injury running the bases during Game 4 of the Japan Series Oct. 26. He aggravated the issue while training, and announced that he would be unable to pitch during the tournament. Despite that, it seemed as though there was a chance Otani could appear as a hitter. That is no longer the case after the ankle injury didn’t heal as quickly as expected.
“The condition (of his ankle) hasn’t reached a level we had hoped. We’re not in a position where we can ask him to push it,” said [manager Hiroki] Kokubo, who revealed that he notified Otani of the decision over the phone.
Yes, he won the awards for both best pitcher and best DH. That’s how good Otani was in 2016.
Twins designate Byung-ho Park one year into four-year, $12M deal
One of the Minnesota Twins’ most significant free-agent additions from last offseason may have played his last game with the franchise. Minnesota surprised the baseball world Friday, designating 30-year-old Korean first baseman Byung-ho Park for assignment just one year after he signed a four-year, $12 million contract.
The move comes as a shock considering the club’s commitment to Park. While $12 million isn’t much in today’s game, Park was one of three Twins signed through the 2019 season. Phil Hughes and recently-signed catcher Jason Castro were the only two players under contract as long as Park. That doesn’t include arbitration-eligible players, however.
–