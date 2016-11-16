Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 45 mins ago

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

WHERE TO: It’s getting to be crunch time for the remaining free agents on the market. That includes veteran catcher Matt Wieters, who to this point hasn’t seemed all that close to landing a deal.

To some, the most logical landing spot was the Atlanta Braves, but they seemed to fill the need by signing Kurt Suzuki on Saturday. So where does that leave Wieters now?

Truthfully, there are still several teams that make sense. Many have pointed to the Washington Nationals this week, but budget issues may be in play there. The Los Angeles Angels simply need offense, so adding Wieters at catcher or even designated hitter would be a massive upgrade for them. Then there are teams that would no doubt benefit from adding Wieters, even without the glaring need.

Teams like the Mets, Reds and Rockies come to mind there.

– – – – – – –