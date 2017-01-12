Big League Stew
The Oakland A's take a jab at President Trump about crowd sizesMike Oz at Big League Stew 4 hrs ago
The Oakland A’s — already having defeated ’90s rock band Smash Mouth in a Twitter war last October — have now taken aim at the newly inaugurated president of these United States. Meaning, there’s no one-hit wonder or reality TV star of which @athletics is afraid.
The A’s held their annual FanFest on Saturday in Oakland and their crowd estimate might have used some, ahem, alternative facts.
Report: More people attended A's FanFest than the Inauguration. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/sfS5REfQaZ
— Oakland A's ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) January 28, 2017
A week later, but still a solid joke if we at The Stew say so ourselves. A’s relief pitcher Sean Doolittle — one of the most socially conscious guys in the game — also took a jab at Trump:
@Athletics Your an embarrassment to your country
More juicy details have been revealed in the St. Louis Cardinals' hacking scandalMike Oz at Big League Stew 5 hrs ago
If you thought all the juicy drama was over in the St. Louis Cardinals hacking scandal, then you would be wrong. A federal judge has unsealed numerous documents related to the case — including findings from federal investigators and theories of the prosecutor who was prepared to try ex-Cardinals executive Chris Correa before he pled guilty in January.
These new details, published first by the Houston Chronicle, tell us about the various intrusions that Correa made into the Houston Astros’ proprietary scouting databases, what he was looking for and what his motivations appear to have been. Correa is serving a 46-month sentence in federal prison, but that might not be all of the punishment in this matter.
The Cardinals should face a penalty for that, because Correa worked for them and they benefited from his law-breaking, but most of the blame deserves to be on Correa.
Kyle Schwarber executes a perfect photobombLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 22 hrs ago
If you’re just living your life going about your business and you get the opportunity to pull off the perfect photobomb, do you take it? Or do you walk away?
If you’re Kyle Schwarber, you definitely take it.
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Schwarber was in Chicago for the annual Cubs Convention, and stumbled on his perfect photobomb opportunity. Bret Beherns, a local news guy for WCIA, was doing a live report on the convention, and Schwarber seized the moment.
Thanks for the Schwarber bomb, @kschwarb12 pic.twitter.com/6Khx6FGOsX
— Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) January 28, 2017
It’s beautiful, isn’t it? A perfectly executed photobomb is a thing to be cherished. And apparently this photobomb happened after Schwarber replaced an autographed ball for a young fan who’d had it stolen the night before. So it was an A+ day for Kyle Schwarber all around!
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
Danny Duffy bought a Yordano Ventura bobblehead and got a generous surpriseLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Since Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car accident a week ago at age 25, stories of his kindness and his spirit have been pouring out. But that’s not all: his death is inspiring kindness in others as well.
Someone shared this story on Twitter early Friday morning, and it’s about a Royals fan trying to sell his Yordano Ventura bobblehead, but ending up doing something different instead.
@cdotharrison A guy I work with had a Yordano Ventura bobblehead doll. He put it on ebay for $100 yesterday buy it now. It sold right away..
— Brady Sisk (@theWook33) January 27, 2017
@cdotharrison He went to get the address to mail it & noticed it was:
Kauffman Stadium ATTN: Danny Duffy One Royal Way KC, MO 64129
— Brady Sisk (@theWook33) January 27, 2017
— Brady Sisk (@theWook33) January 27, 2017
Former Twins manager Tom Kelly is finally getting a Target Field statueLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Every franchise needs to recognize its own history, to pay tribute to the players and managers who made it the organization it is today. The Minnesota Twins were having a hard time doing that with Tom Kelly, who managed the Twins to their only two World Series championships (in 1987 and 1991). But according to Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Times, Kelly has finally allowed the Twins to immortalize him with a statue outside of Target Field.
So why wasn’t Kelly, 66, on board with the idea of a statue of himself gracing the outside of beautiful Target Field? He explained it to the Pioneer Times.
“We had a few of these discussions a couple years ago about this stuff,” Kelly, 66, said after Friday’s announcement at TwinsFest. “I just have a hard time because I believe the game showcases the players. Push comes to shove, the players get it done, one way or another.”
Here’s a video of Kelly talking about his decision to let the Twins make a statue of him.
“My mind says you can’t do it anymore, but my heart wants to go,” he said.
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
Jim Leyland's remarkable career to be chronicled on MLB Network
The next time we see legendary baseball manager Jim Leyland in the dugout, he’ll be calling the shots for Team USA at the World Baseball Classic. That honor is one of countless accolades he’s earned over his career, which now spans 54 remarkable years.
You could definitely say Leyland has lived his life in baseball. In fact, his life will be the subject of the next edition of MLB Network Presents, titled “Jim Leyland: A Life in Baseball.” The show will be hosted by Bob Costas and will first air at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
As with previous episodes of this fascinating documentary-style series, you’ll get more than the baseball side of Leyland’s life. Though that’s obviously the focus, it’s important to know what shaped his life and his love for the game.
Overall, Leyland won 1,769 games, good for 16th all-time.
Royals hold private 'celebration of life' for Yordano Ventura
Five days after losing their ace, Yordano Ventura, in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, the Royals reunited in Kansas City on Friday to mourn his death and celebrate his life.
All winter the coaches and players had been scheduled to return this weekend for the club’s annual FanFest. That event is still taking place, but before kicking it off on Friday night the organization elected to hold a private “celebration of life” that included his teammates and team employees.
MLB.com reports there were 300 observers on hand, and almost all of them were still coming to grips with the reality that a beloved member of their team and extended family wasn’t coming back.
Hot Stove Digest: Brewers entering the mix for Matt Wieters?
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: The market for free agent Matt Wieters is no more clear today than it’s been all winter. That’s quite a surprise, given that the 30-year-old catcher was viewed as one of the more interesting players on the market after the Orioles did not extend a qualifying offer. However, there’s a report now that one unexpected team may be prepared to make a run. That being the catcher-needy Milwaukee Brewers.
PERFECT FIT?: The Minnesota Twins say they’re looking for a veteran leader. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports suggests Mike Napoli would be a perfect fit. [FanRag Sports]
-
Padres have creative plan to redistribute angry fans Chargers apparel
Now that the Chargers have taken their ball and moved to Los Angeles, the Padres are the only top level professional sports team in San Diego.
For some fans in and around the city, that reality is probably still sinking in. For others, well, we know it’s quite the opposite. We’ve seen their anger on display in the weeks since their relocation was made official, with some going as far as burning their old Chargers apparel.
Bravo, Padres. Bravo.
-
Pass or Fail: The Yankees' new pinstriped spring training capMike Oz at Big League Stew 2 days ago
Spring training is just about upon us, and while you’re probably most anticipating pitchers and catchers reporting to camp, this time of year also means we’ll be treated to new designs for spring training caps and uniforms. Or conversely, it means fans get oddly angry about new designs for spring training caps and uniforms.
As you probably know, the Yankees have one of the more traditional uniforms in baseball. It’s something that makes their fans particularly proud. So we’re definitely curious to see how this goes over in the Bronx and all the other cities across the countries where loyal Yankees fans dwell.
OK, now it’s your turn: Does this new pinstriped Yankees spring training cap get a pass or a fail?
