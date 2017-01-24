Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 6 hrs ago

There comes a time when every professional player must consider life after baseball. That reality wasn’t supposed to hit this soon though for Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhof.

Imhof, 23, officially retired on Wednesday, seven months after losing his right eye in a freak training accident involving exercise bands.

Imhof himself wrote about his decision in a powerful and inspiring piece for ESPN. In it, Imhof explains the impact that split second of misfortune had on him, and how it’s not only ended his career, but reshaped his entire life. He also explains the process he’s gone through to heal physically and emotionally, which helped him to transition from aspiring pitcher to the next and most important phase of his life.

Here’s an excerpt:

She looked at me and smiled, “Matt, the worst part is over. You survived.”

