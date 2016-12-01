Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago

Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.

WEIRD SPECULATION OF THE DAY: The Hot Stove season can get weird from time to time, and there might be reason to believe something weird could happen soon.

As ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will likely need to add another starting pitcher this winter. “It seems inevitable,” he writes, seeing as Eduardo Rodriguez recently tweaked his knee and the team has two other injury question marks in Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz. A name that’s brought up is Clay Buchholz, whom the Red Sox traded to Philadelphia two weeks ago to shed his salary. Olney never says the Red Sox are targeting Buchholz specifically, or that they’re definitely going to add a pitcher, but that a pitcher like Buchholz makes sense.

