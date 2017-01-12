Mike Oz at Big League Stew 4 hrs ago

The Oakland A’s — already having defeated ’90s rock band Smash Mouth in a Twitter war last October — have now taken aim at the newly inaugurated president of these United States. Meaning, there’s no one-hit wonder or reality TV star of which @athletics is afraid.

The A’s held their annual FanFest on Saturday in Oakland and their crowd estimate might have used some, ahem, alternative facts.

Report: More people attended A's FanFest than the Inauguration. #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/sfS5REfQaZ

— Oakland A's ????????⚾️ (@Athletics) January 28, 2017

A week later, but still a solid joke if we at The Stew say so ourselves. A’s relief pitcher Sean Doolittle — one of the most socially conscious guys in the game — also took a jab at Trump:

@Athletics Your an embarrassment to your country

– – – – – –