Big League Stew
Hot Stove Digest: Will Astros use hacking bounty to acquire Jose Quintana?Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 1 hr ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
MOST INTERESTING RUMOR OF THE DAY: Earlier this week we heard conflicting reports on the Texas Rangers level of interest in acquiring Chicago White Sox left-hander Jose Quintana. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, that could leave the door open for Texas’ other team, the Houston Astros, to ramp up their efforts in the coming weeks.
Shohei Otani ruled out of World Baseball Classic with ankle issueChris Cwik at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago
The best international prospect in baseball won’t be able to show off his skills during the sport’s top international tournament. Japanese superstar Shohei Otani will not play in the World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury, according to his manager.
Otani initially suffered the injury running the bases during Game 4 of the Japan Series Oct. 26. He aggravated the issue while training, and announced that he would be unable to pitch during the tournament. Despite that, it seemed as though there was a chance Otani could appear as a hitter. That is no longer the case after the ankle injury didn’t heal as quickly as expected.
“The condition (of his ankle) hasn’t reached a level we had hoped. We’re not in a position where we can ask him to push it,” said [manager Hiroki] Kokubo, who revealed that he notified Otani of the decision over the phone.
Yes, he won the awards for both best pitcher and best DH. That’s how good Otani was in 2016.
Twins designate Byung-ho Park one year into four-year, $12M dealChris Cwik at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago
One of the Minnesota Twins’ most significant free-agent additions from last offseason may have played his last game with the franchise. Minnesota surprised the baseball world Friday, designating 30-year-old Korean first baseman Byung-ho Park for assignment just one year after he signed a four-year, $12 million contract.
The move comes as a shock considering the club’s commitment to Park. While $12 million isn’t much in today’s game, Park was one of three Twins signed through the 2019 season. Phil Hughes and recently-signed catcher Jason Castro were the only two players under contract as long as Park. That doesn’t include arbitration-eligible players, however.
Rob Manfred to rule on Jeurys Familia's suspension before seasonChris Cwik at Big League Stew 8 hrs ago
Rob Manfred won’t let a possible suspension for New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia linger into the start of the regular season. Familia, who was involved with a domestic incident with his wife October, will know whether he’s going to miss games prior to opening day, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Those charges were dropped in December, when Rivas said she did not fear for her life during the dispute. Prosecutors met with Rivas to determine whether things were OK before agreeing to drop the charges.
Podcast: David Ross' next chapter with ESPN and the Cubs' front officeMike Oz at Big League Stew 10 hrs ago
This is The StewPod, our baseball podcast with a dash of pop culture. If you dig the show, please subscribe and review us on iTunes.
David Ross rode off into the sunset in the best way possible. In his 15th season in the big leagues, Ross helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series and break their infamous curse. He had said early on that 2016 was going to be his last season, so how’s that for an ending?
Only Ross, 39, didn’t slip quietly into retirement. His playing days are over, sure, but Ross is plenty busy. This week it was announced he’d taken an analyst job at ESPN. It’s a perfect fit for Ross, who has always been well spoken and a go-to quote for reporters after games.
On all his new jobs:
On what his role at ESPN will be:
Your first look at MLB's new spring training caps for 2017Mike Oz at Big League Stew 12 hrs ago
Once again, Major League Baseball has unveiled new spring-training fashions in the weeks ahead of camps opening. We have eight new caps to show you below from seven teams — oddly enough, it’s the usually traditional New York Yankees who have two new caps.
MLB, along with its official cap maker, New Era, redesignedA LOT of caps before spring training 2016. It’s not as big of an overhaul this year, but there are still a few notable changes. You’ll also notice that the spring-training patches that debuted last year — denoting either Arizona or Florida — are back for 2017 as well. Now, let’s look at some of these caps:
1. Mariners This Mariners cap is the best of the bunch, using the old triton logo on the current colorway. This will be the team’s primary spring cap and it’s a winner.
Which caps do you love? Any you hate?
Hot Stove Digest: Indians agree to one-year deal with Boone Logan
DONE DEAL: The Cleveland Indians continued their aggressive push for a World Series title Thursday, shoring up their bullpen by signing left-handed reliever Boone Logan. The 32-year-old southpaw posted a 3.69 ERA over 46 1/3 innings with the Colorado Rockies in 2016. He’s been incredible against lefties during his career, holding them to just a .228 batting average over 11 seasons. He’ll join an already strong bullpen that features both Andrew Miller and Cody Allen. [@Ken_Rosenthal]
TRADE RIPPLES: Last season’s botched trade between the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins also had an impact on a third franchise. The Philadelphia Phillies were all set to deal pitcher Jeremy Hellickson, but couldn’t complete the move after complications arose between the Padres and Marlins.
Hal Steinbrenner on Aroldis Chapman: 'Sooner or later, we forget'
During his tenure as New York Yankees owner, George Steinbrenner was no stranger to controversy. On Thursday, his son Hal proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
In an interview with Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Hal Steinbrenner outlined why the team felt comfortable bringing back reliever Aroldis Chapman despite his previous suspension for domestic abuse. Along the way, he managed to drop at least one cringe-worthy quote.
“Quite frankly it was manageable the minute he got here last year,’’ Steinbrenner said at the quarterly owners’ meetings Thursday. “He was great. Look, he admitted he messed up. He paid the penalty. Sooner or later, we forget, right? That’s the way we’re supposed to be in life. He did everything right, and said everything right, when he was with us.’’
Craig Stammen's wife Audrey celebrates honeymoon with hole-in-one
San Diego Padres reliever Craig Stammen could use a good omen. After emerging as a steady late-innings option with the Washington Nationals, Stammen missed most of 2015 and 2016 while recovering from surgery.
After two tough seasons, things are looking up for the 32-year-old righty. Despite being limited for some time, Stammen was able to sign on with the Padres in Decemeber. On top of that, he got married in January. But the biggest indication that Stammen’s luck is finally turning came during his honeymoon.
On the final day of the trip, Stammen and his wife, Audrey, decided to take in a round of golf. Just to be safe, they opted to record every single par 3 … just in case. You can probably guess what happened next.
Orioles catcher loses arbitration after failing to drive in any runs in 2016
Like most of us, Baltimore Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph wouldn’t mind a little extra cash. So, when he showed up to his arbitration hearing Thursday, Joseph likely came prepared with facts that proved he deserved to win his case.
Problem was, Joseph was facing an uphill battle. No matter how many positive stats Joseph could cite, the Orioles held a pretty significant trump card. Despite receiving 141 plate appearances, Joseph failed to drive in a single run all season!
That seems crazy, but it’s true. Joseph set the MLB record for most at-bats and plate appearances without driving in a run in 2016. Overall, the 30-year-old catcher hit just .174/.216/.197, with three extra-base hits during the season. The previous record-holder was Chicago White Sox pitcher Wilber Wood, who failed to drive in a run over 96 at-bats in 1971.
