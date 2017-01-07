Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 23 hrs ago

Always one of the more heavily debated Hall of Fame candidates, former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees right-hander Mike Mussina seems to be working his way more and more into the conscience of voters even as the pool of talent around him deepens.

Much like Edgar Martinez among the eligible hitters, Mussina presents a fascinating case that can draw ten varied opinions from ten different voters. Of course, the end game is all about yes and no, but how voters get to yes and no seems to change from year to year. In fact, if you attempt to adsorb too much in one sitting, your head might explode.

Regardless of whether he ever gets in, Mussina seems destined to represent the standard cutoff line for pitchers who should or shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame. If they were better than Mussina, many will say that player belongs. If they were below Mussina, many will say that player falls short. As for Mussina himself, we still have six ballots to go round and round about that and perhaps turn him into the pitching version of Tim Raines.

Mussina was never knee-deep in controversy either. He was as straightforward and businesslike as they come, which should count for a lot.

