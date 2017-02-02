Chris Cwik at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago

The best international prospect in baseball won’t be able to show off his skills during the sport’s top international tournament. Japanese superstar Shohei Otani will not play in the World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury, according to his manager.

Otani initially suffered the injury running the bases during Game 4 of the Japan Series Oct. 26. He aggravated the issue while training, and announced that he would be unable to pitch during the tournament. Despite that, it seemed as though there was a chance Otani could appear as a hitter. That is no longer the case after the ankle injury didn’t heal as quickly as expected.

“The condition (of his ankle) hasn’t reached a level we had hoped. We’re not in a position where we can ask him to push it,” said [manager Hiroki] Kokubo, who revealed that he notified Otani of the decision over the phone.

Yes, he won the awards for both best pitcher and best DH. That’s how good Otani was in 2016.

