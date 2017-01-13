Big League Stew
The Hall of Fame ballot is the deepest it’s been in years, which means several players who should be a big part of the conversation are getting overlooked almost entirely.
As you’ve seen over the past two weeks, we’ve done our best to focus on the 13 candidates we feel present the most interesting case for induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. Some of them were first-timers. Others, like Tim Raines and Lee Smith, are in their final bid on the Baseball Writers Association of America’s ballot. The common thread being that all have, or we feel will, surpass 20-percent in the ballots.
Of course, even that exercise excluded several worthy candidates. Today, we’ll give those candidates — all of whom finished at 20 percent or below last year — some of the spotlight they deserve, while sharing our opinions of their Hall of Fame credentials.
2016 Result: 16.6 percent
OUR BALLOT
LIZ ROSCHER No — If there were a hall of fame for awesome ’90s mustaches, Jeff Kent would get my vote. But his stats don’t quite cut it for me in the Baseball Hall of Fame
2016 Result: 20.9 percent
OUR BALLOT
Indians postseason hero thanks fans for unexpected wedding giftsMark Townsend at Big League Stew 21 hrs ago
If you’re one of the many Cleveland Indians fans to send Ryan Merritt a wedding gift, make sure to check your mailbox. The unheralded rookie pitcher-turned-postseason hero will be acknowledging your generosity in the form of a thank you note.
Great Saturday! We got a thank note from Ryan Merritt in the mail!! @Indians @CleveFan76 pic.twitter.com/Xq9tCF86YG
— Julia Kleppel (@JuliaKleppel) January 14, 2017
As you might recall, Merritt stepped in as an emergency starter for the Indians after injuries to Danny Salazar, Carlos Carrasco and Trevor Bauer ravaged their rotation. He appeared in four regular season games before getting the call in Game 5 of the ALCS. Merritt ended up hurling 4 1/3 scoreless innings, which helped Cleveland to a 3-0 pennant-clinching win against the Blue Jays.
Apparently the gifts really started flooding in, so now Merritt is paying them back the best way he knows how.
Here’s what the couple’s message reads.
Dear Tribe Fan,
Astros pitcher slams Donald Trump for tweets on civil rights icon John Lewis
Houston Astros pitcher Collin McHugh fired back at Donald Trump on Saturday after the president-elect sent a pair of tweets ripping civil rights icon and respected congressman John Lewis.
Lewis, who represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district, had gone on record questioning the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency until a thorough investigation of Russia’s alleged involvement in the election was completed. This predictably led to a Twitter storm of Trump proportions, with the president-elect sending the following tweets.
Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2017
Hot Stove Digest: Is Jake Arrieta preparing for life after the Cubs?
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
MOVING ON?: With free agency looming at the end of the 2017 season, Chicago Cubs ace Jake Arrieta knew what was coming this weekend. As the team reunited for the Cubs Convention in Chicago, Arrieta was face-to-face with the media for the first time in two months, which meant he couldn’t avoid questions about his future.
To his credit, Arrieta addressed the issue head-on rather than sweeping it under the rug with a “no comment.” However, his answers aren’t likely to instill much confidence in a potential extension.
Here’s what he had to say, courtesy of the Chicago Sun Times Gorden Wittenmyer:
“The timeline is kind of coming to an end as far as as leading up to free agency,” Arrieta said yesterday. “I am here for one more year and I am going to enjoy every moment of it.”
Ryan Dempster and Eric Gagne plan to pitch for Canada at WBC
The World Baseball Classic will be the stage for two notable comebacks.
As Sportsnet baseball columnist Shi Davidi reported on Saturday, former major league pitchers Ryan Dempster and Eric Gagne are planning to come out of retirement to pitch for Canada when the tournament begins in March.
Ryan Dempster and Eric Gagne planning to pitch for Canada at World Baseball Classic
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) January 14, 2017
No, this isn’t a tweet from 2008 that’s just now showing up. This is actually happening. Dempster, who currently serves as an MLB Network analyst and Cubs front office assistant, and Gagne, who recorded a record 84 straight saves for the Dodgers between 2002 and 2004, will be suiting up to represent their home country.
The news was definitely unexpected, but it’s pretty cool if you’re into nostalgia. We have no idea how much they’ll be able to contribute, if at all, but Dempster at least sounded confident about facing capable hitters again.
Ryan Dempster on deciding to pitch for Canada at WBC: “I was putting up some really good numbers in beer-league softball."
Cubs crooners Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber deliver for charity
With the annual Cubs Convention taking place this weekend in Chicago, there have been numerous Cubs-related charity events taking place throughout the city. Perhaps the most notable took place at Studio Paris, where the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation hosted the second annual “Laugh-Off for Cancer.”
We say most notable, not necessarily because the cause is greater than others the Cubs and their players are involved in. We say most notable, mainly because the other events didn’t feature singing performances from Cubs crooners-in-training Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber.
In fact, here they are belting out “Lean On Me” with assistance from the fans and event organizers.
Lean on Me pic.twitter.com/mT6YX6072m
— A. Rizzo Foundation (@RizzoFoundation) January 13, 2017
Nailed it!
Not that anyone should be surprised. The Cubs roster is filled with entertainers, many of whom are musically inclined.
And yes, he’s a good sport about the good-natured ribbing he receives from teammates.
World Champs
David Price says he's heard racial taunts from Red Sox fans
David Price’s first year in Boston could be considered a disappointment on many levels. Unfortunately, the most disappointing aspect goes well beyond his performance or the team’s performance. Instead, it resides in the level of disdain and ignorance Price says was hurled toward him in the form of racial slurs and taunts from fans at Fenway Park.
In an interview with the Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham, Price revealed that frustrated Red Sox fans would frequently taunt him as he warmed up in the bullpen before games. As time went on, many of those taunts became racially motivated, which disappointed him and drew the ire of his teammates and team employees.
By the middle of the season, Price said, some fans at Fenway Park heaped abuse on him when he warmed up in the bullpen before starts.
Some of the taunts were racial in nature.
Lee Smith: Is he a Hall of Famer?Liz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Baseball is a game that changes faster than we think. While the fight for instant replay was highlighted for years, managers can start a revolution without getting anyone’s permission. When Lee Smith began his career as a reliever, he (like other relievers) was often deployed for more than one inning at a time. Sure, he’d appear for one inning every now and then, but getting saves of more than three outs was the norm at the time. But it didn’t stay that way forever. In the early 90s, closers started taking the mound for just one inning and getting three outs instead of four to six or more. That’s the way things are largely done today.
That change is really at the crux of Smith’s Hall of Fame case, as chunks of his career were spent in both eras of closer deployment. And with such a change, the way people (i.e. writers and voters) value closers changed. They pitch in high leverage situations, but their outings are shorter than they were, leading to a decrease in value.
So how does Lee Smith’s case for Cooperstown shake out? Let’s take a look.
OUR BALLOTS The Big League Stew writers don’t have Hall of Fame votes, but if we did, here’s where we stand on Lee Smith:
Hot Stove Digest: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado among stars avoiding arbitrationMark Townsend at Big League Stew 2 days ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
MAKE A DEAL: Friday was a busy day for bookkeeping around Major League Baseball as the deadline for players and teams to exchange arbitration came and went. As a result, several notable players reached salary agreements for 2017 to avoid a future arbitration hearing. We’ll run through a few of the more significant agreements, beginning here with Bryce Harper
The Washington Nationals agreed to a one-year, $13.625M deal with their star outfielder to cover his second year of arbitration. Harper earned $5M last season and was expected to double that number this winter, barring a long-term extension. He ended up nearly tripling it without forcing a hearing. [@JonHeyman]
David Ross lands interesting new job with the CubsMark Townsend at Big League Stew 2 days ago
When one door closes, another one opens.
For David Ross, the 18-year major-league catcher who retired following the Chicago Cubs historic World Series win in November, the door of opportunity opened quickly. On Friday, the Cubs announced that Ross would remain with the organization as a special assistant to baseball operations.
On the surface, that might seem like a throwaway title created as a favor to Ross, or maybe even an excuse to keep around a beloved member of the team and community. But the truth is Ross will bear a lot of responsibility across several platforms as the team described in its press release.
In his new role with the organization, Ross will contribute to all elements within the club’s baseball operations department, including major league operations, player development, pro scouting and work within the front office. He will also assist in evaluating amateur players leading up to the draft among additional responsibilities and opportunities throughout the year.
This continues a trend of the Cubs bringing back or keeping former players in the fold.
