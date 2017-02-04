Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 2 hrs ago

Every few years a prospect will come along that makes scouts jump out of their seats.

In 2017, that prospect’s name is Hunter Greene.

Greene is entering his senior season at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Once that wraps up, he’s expected to be a high pick in the 2017 MLB amateur draft, perhaps going No. 1 overall to the Minnesota Twins.

Yes, the hype is strong with Greene, and so far he’s backed it up with ridiculous numbers. During his junior season, he batted .419 with five homers and 18 extra base hits overall. After the season, he cemented his power by winning the home run derby at the Perfect Game All-American Classic.

Oh, and we should probably mention he’s actually a better pitcher than he is a hitter. His fastball usually sits in the high 90s, but he’s already hit 100 mph during an outing this season.

Pretty amazing for a 17-year-old.

Beat that, Bryce Harper.

Here’s a look at him in action last season:

Whew.