Yasmani Grandal was at Fort Lauderdale Airport during shootingChris Cwik at Big League Stew 2 hrs ago
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal says he was at the Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday during a shooting that left five dead. Grandal was in a different terminal when the shooting occurred and reports both he and his family are safe and sound.
He explained in an Instagram post:
Fortunate to say I am safe and so is my family. In a very dark January afternoon. God works in mysterious ways. I thank him for putting us in the right spot at the right time. 5 minutes later and one terminal down idk where I would be right now… My condolences go out to all the victims families whose lives have changed forever.
A photo posted by Yasmani Grandal (@yazmaniandvl) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:36pm PST
(BLS H/N: Sports Illustrated)
Kris Bryant tied the knot and his Cubs teammates showed up in styleLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 4 hrs ago
Another handsome, young baseball star is officially off the market. Chicago Cubs third baseman and National League MVP Kris Bryant got married over the weekend in Las Vegas to his girlfriend Jessica Delp. And by all accounts it was a gorgeous, classy affair — no Elvis wedding chapel for these two!
Let’s start with the bride and groom themselves.
Mr. & Mrs. Bryant!!! pic.twitter.com/gJmz920Rsc
— Kris Bryant (@KrisBryant_23) January 8, 2017
Did Bryant choose that color suit because he’s on the Cubs? Who knows. But it looks good on him, and it’s certainly more interesting than a traditional black suit or tuxedo. And Jessica looks absolutely gorgeous in that lace mermaid gown. Three cheers for the happy couple!
But what would a wedding be without a reception? And the more pertinent question: what would Kris Bryant’s wedding be without his Cubs teammates? A boring travesty, that’s what. Thankfully, Bryant’s fellow World Series Champion teammates were out in full force, and many didn’t hesitate to post on social media.
Manny Ramirez is making a comeback in Japan at age 44Mike Oz at Big League Stew 15 hrs ago
How’s this for Manny being Manny? Just a few weeks before we find out how Manny Ramirez fares in his first year on the Hall of Fame ballot, the 44-year-old ex-MLB slugger has agreed to terms with an independent team in Japan as he attempts to make another comeback.
Ramirez is now a member of the Kochi Fighting Dogs — yes, that’s a real team — of the Shikoku Island League Plus. It’s a four-team league that plays 90 games per season, so it’s not like Ramirez is signing up to play in the Arizona Fall League for a month and a half.
Here’s the Fighting Dogs’ announcement, along with a current picture of Ramirez (ohhh, look at all that jersey advertising):
We are very happy to announce all of you that we have reached an agreement with Mr. Manny Ramirez (Manuel Aristides Ramirez) who was active in Boston Red Sox etc.
Maybe we’ll get some more of those now that Manny is giving it a go in Japan?
Mike Mussina: Is he a Hall of Famer?Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 23 hrs ago
Always one of the more heavily debated Hall of Fame candidates, former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees right-hander Mike Mussina seems to be working his way more and more into the conscience of voters even as the pool of talent around him deepens.
Much like Edgar Martinez among the eligible hitters, Mussina presents a fascinating case that can draw ten varied opinions from ten different voters. Of course, the end game is all about yes and no, but how voters get to yes and no seems to change from year to year. In fact, if you attempt to adsorb too much in one sitting, your head might explode.
Regardless of whether he ever gets in, Mussina seems destined to represent the standard cutoff line for pitchers who should or shouldn’t be in the Hall of Fame. If they were better than Mussina, many will say that player belongs. If they were below Mussina, many will say that player falls short. As for Mussina himself, we still have six ballots to go round and round about that and perhaps turn him into the pitching version of Tim Raines.
Mussina was never knee-deep in controversy either. He was as straightforward and businesslike as they come, which should count for a lot.
New rule gives pitching rich clubs advantage in World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic is exactly two months away. The first segment of pool play will begin on March 6 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea, giving us a true taste of competitive baseball during the typically relaxed spring training exercise. And when it does, there’s a new rule in place that should give advancing clubs with significant pitching depth a noted advantage.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the new rule will allow teams to add two pitchers to their roster after each round, thus expanding the roster from 28 to 32 by the final round of play. So if you’re Team USA for example, it could open up the possibility of adding a pitcher like Clayton Kershaw, who might not be comfortable participating from the beginning, but could be ready when the final round begins on March 20.
Here’s the lowdown from Morosi:
Dedicated Cubs fan adds legendary likeness to tattooed head
Shortly after the Chicago Cubs historic World Series victory we brought you the story of Ricky Rainey. If his name isn’t familiar, you might better remember him as the Cubs fan with a brand new tattoo of the Wrigley Field marquee across the front of his head.
Yeah, he’s pretty dedicated. Perhaps to an extent that would make some people uncomfortable. But now that he’s in, he might as well go all in, which is exactly what he’s done with his latest tattoo.
It might be.
It could be.
It is… Harry Carey! Hooooly Cow!
So yeah, his head is pretty well covered now with Cubs history. But it does appear there’s some more space for another addition in the future.
After the World Series, Cubs fan Ricky Rainey got a Wrigley marquee on his head, last night he added Harry Caray pic.twitter.com/Lo2TblkF1L
— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 6, 2017
Hot Stove Digest: Teams still pursuing trade for Andrew McCutchen
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
INTERESTING RUMOR OF THE DAY: After trade discussions with the Washington Nationals fell apart at the Winter Meetings, the Pittsburgh Pirates indicated they’d be holding on to Andrew McCutchen during the offseason. However, Nick Cafardo is reporting that at least one of his sources say teams are still after the former MVP as an impact addition.
Cafardo specifically notes the Seattle Mariners, who on Friday made a pair of deals, including shipping out Seth Smith and acquiring outfielder Jarrod Dyson. Obviously McCutchen is a guy you’d make room for if that possibility exists, but the fit would be interesting.
Signs still point to McCutchen remaining in Pittsburgh at least until the 2017 trade deadline, but this is a situation that could change quickly. [Boston Globe]
George Springer gets haircut with his most loyal fan
Sometimes it feels like we’re conditioned to believe that payback can only be … well, we’ll just say a bad thing and leave it at that. However, as Houston Astros outfielder George Springer showed us on Saturday, payback can also be very rewarding.
As you might recall, Astros general manger Jeff Luhnow recently received a letter from a young fan named Will, who made an impassioned plea to not trade Springer,his favorite player. Luhnow not only got the message, he posted it on Twitter before assuring Will and Astros fans that Springer was not on the trade block.
Sound logic don't you think? pic.twitter.com/4hueD0c6fq
— Jeff Luhnow (@jluhnow) December 13, 2016
Had the story ended there, we’re sure young Will would have been plenty excited.
But it didn’t end there. Instead, it’s been turned into a lifetime memory after Springer invited him to hang out and even get a haircut, which Will also proudly made note of in his letter.
Edgar Martinez: Is he a Hall of Famer?Chris Cwik at Big League Stew 1 day ago
No player on the baseball Hall of Fame ballot will make you come to terms with what you believe the Hall of Fame is truly about more than Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edgar Martinez. On a ballot featuring polarizing players like Barry Bonds, Manny Ramirez and Curt Schilling, Martinez somehow incites equally passionate arguments on both sides.
How is it possible that one of the most controversial players on the ballot comes with no controversy at all? Allow us to try and explain.
Martinez had a drama-free career. There are no steroid suspicions regarding his numbers, and no off-the-field issues to consider. He simply put up excellent offensive numbers over 18 seasons in the majors. What you see is what you get. That should make this easy, right?
Put all that together and suddenly his case for enshrinement becomes much more complicated.
WHAT THE SUPPORTERS SAY Martinez was simply one of the best hitters of his era. Like we’ve done with every other candidate, let’s go to the bullet points:
OUR BALLOTS The Big League Stew writers don’t have Hall of Fame votes, but if we did, here’s where we stand on Edgar Martinez:
Bryce Harper remains a very strong and determined human beingMark Townsend at Big League Stew 2 days ago
Death, taxes and Bryce Harper workout videos. These are the only three things you can truly count on in life.
The Washington Nationals outfielder is at it again this winter, showing off his immense power and even larger dedication to physical fitness through a series of videos on his Instagram account.
His most recent video, posted on Friday, may have been the most eye-catching of this winter’s offerings. It shows Harper dead-lifting a cool 505 pounds, which puts him in the category of very strong human beings.
Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I'll take it! ????????#noOFFseason VC: mark philippi
A video posted by Bryce Harper (@bharper3407) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:52am PST
Harper’s caption reads: Back is rounded a bit, but at #505 I’ll take it! #noOFFseason
Honestly, I wouldn’t have noticed the technical glitch. I just know 505 pounds is a load and he hoisted it relatively easily.
The worst! ????????Squat 5 sets of 3 with a 4 second pause..Always appreciate the work outs flip! Thank goodness for a lite day #bettereveryday VC: Jason Giambi
