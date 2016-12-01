Big League Stew
-
Hot Stove Digest: Could the Red Sox consider reacquiring Clay Buchholz?Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
WEIRD SPECULATION OF THE DAY: The Hot Stove season can get weird from time to time, and there might be reason to believe something weird could happen soon.
As ESPN’s Buster Olney wrote on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox will likely need to add another starting pitcher this winter. “It seems inevitable,” he writes, seeing as Eduardo Rodriguez recently tweaked his knee and the team has two other injury question marks in Steven Wright and Drew Pomeranz. A name that’s brought up is Clay Buchholz, whom the Red Sox traded to Philadelphia two weeks ago to shed his salary. Olney never says the Red Sox are targeting Buchholz specifically, or that they’re definitely going to add a pitcher, but that a pitcher like Buchholz makes sense.
MOMENTS IN TIME: Here’s the Stew crews look back at the best 10 moments from Major League Baseball in 2016. [The Stew]
-
Noah Syndergaard leaves unflattering comment on Bryce Harper's InstagramMark Townsend at Big League Stew 10 hrs ago
Forgive us for venturing into the world of social media name-calling, but it’s not every day said name-calling involves two of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars.
On Saturday, Washington Nationals superstar Bryce Harper posted a video to his Twitter and Instagram accounts showing him decked out in Ohio State gear ahead of the football team’s national semi-final game against Clemson. Why the love for Ohio State you might ask? Simple. Harper’s longtime girlfriend, now wife, Kayla Varner, was a soccer player there.
Hidden among the hundreds of comments on the Instagram version of that post is a one-word comment from New York Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard that’s not exactly flattering, but definitely has people talking.
First, here’s the video.
Bryce Harper knows #SaturdaysAreForTheBoys pic.twitter.com/pP1QXpWthG
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2016
Now, here’s the comment.
Just to be clear, that is Syndergaard’s official Instagram handle.
Stay tuned.
– – – – – – –
-
The Stew's MLB Year in Review: Top-10 momentsYahoo Sports Staff at Big League Stew 11 hrs ago
The end of 2016 is upon us, which means it’s a great time to look back at the best things baseball gave us in the past year. We’ve already revealed our person of the year and our favorite home runs from the 2016 season, but now we’re moving on to something much bigger.
There was no shortage of incredible baseball stories in 2016. Jose Bautista took a punch to the jaw, Alex Rodriguez road off into the sunset and Dee Gordon provided fans with one of the most emotional and dramatic home runs of all-time. Oh yeah, and some team broke a century-long curse and won the World Series.
Given all the circumstances surrounding the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win, it should come as no surprise that they top our list of the top-10 moments from the 2016 season.
While Odor and the Rangers came out on top this time around, the Blue Jays would deliver the knock-out punch in October, sweeping the Rangers in their ALDS rematch. (Cwik)
-
How the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry is spilling over into the Winter ClassicMark Townsend at Big League Stew 15 hrs ago
Monday’s NHL Winter Classic in St. Louis will obviously have a lot of baseball flavor. But that’s not only because the game is being played at Busch Stadium, home of the St. Louis Cardinals. As we’ve now learned, a goalie from each team will be sporting masks inspired by the Cardinals and Chicago Cubs respectively, which is a truly fantastic touch.
It was just a couple weeks ago that Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling unveiled his Cubs-themed mask which adorned the likeness of Anthony Rizzo, Harry Caray and others. Not to be outdone by his counterpart, Carter Hutton of the St. Louis Blues revealed his Cardinals-themed mask on Friday, with such Redbird luminaries as Stan Musial and Ozzie Smith represented.
????⚾️ STL All in one for the winter classic thanks @jessescustomdesign
A photo posted by Carter Hutton (@hutts40) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:42am PST
Like we said, it’s epic.
You’ll notice the Cardinals 11 World Series championships are prominently featured. That is no doubt a reminder that the Cubs have some catching up to do. But it won’t change the fact that the Cubs are the team to beat right now.
– – – – – – –
-
Hot Stove Digest: Twins request 'best and final' offers for Brian DozierMark Townsend at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: It appears the Minnesota Twins are getting anxious as it pertains to trade negotiations surrounding All-Star second baseman Brian Dozier. For weeks we’ve heard speculation about his availability, who might be interested and what the Twins are seeking in return. Now we’ve learned the Twins are requesting the ‘final and best” offer from inquiring teams so they can make a final decision over the next few days.
Apparently, we’ll know where all of these teams stand and how high Minnesota sees Dozier’s value relatively soon. [Minneapolis Star-Tribune]
MEMORABLE HOME RUNS: Here’s Big League Stew’s look back at the best home runs from 2016. [The Stew]
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
-
Yu Darvish shows off his ambidexterity in crazy pitching videosMark Townsend at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Since 2012, Yu Darvish has proven to be one of baseball’s most talented right-handed pitchers. Along the way, we’ve also heard claims that his physical gifts include the ability to pitch left-handed.
Thanks to a couple of recent Instagram videos, we can confirm that these claims were no joke. Not only can Darvish throw left-handed, he can throw a variety of nasty pitches that include a curveball and a slider.
A video posted by Yu Darvish (@darvishsefat11) on Nov 24, 2016 at 9:43pm PST
3年近く前の左投げ動画。 カーブとスライダーです。今に比べると細いなぁ。。 そして球が今に比べてだいぶ遅い。。 #Boston #Tetsuji”TJ”Nakagawa #左投げ
A video posted by Yu Darvish (@darvishsefat11) on Dec 30, 2016 at 3:14am PST
We don’t think Pat Venditte has to worry about losing his status at Major League Baseball’s only switch-pitcher. Then again, we didn’t think Darvish’s curveball would have this much bite from the left side either. Those are filthy pitches. You even get the sense he could start getting out major-league hitters with his left hand tomorrow if he needed to.
And no one would blame them.
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:
-
The Stew's MLB Year in Review: Best home run of the yearYahoo Sports Staff at Big League Stew 1 day ago
The end of 2016 is upon us, which means it’s a great time to look back at the best things baseball gave us in the past year. We already revealed our person of the year Thursday, so now we turn our attention to some of the more action-packed moments we witnessed in 2016.
Yes, we’re talking about home runs. An incredible 5,610 home runs were hit in 2016, the most in at least a decade, but we asked our writers to boil it down to their favorite one. Some of them are dramatic, others are emotional and some are just flat our hilarious.
DEE GORDON’S LEADOFF HOME RUN IN THE FIRST GAME SINCE JOSE FERNANDEZ’S DEATH There was perhaps no better moment in baseball in 2016 then Gordon’s leadoff home run following Jose Fernandez’s death. In the first game following Fernandez’s tragic death in a boating accident, the Marlins took the field full of emotion.
It was Gordon’s first home run of the season, and only the ninth home run in his career. Given all the circumstances surrounding the moment, it seemed like a storybook moment, not something that actually happens in real life. (Chris Cwik)
-
An Indians fan sat behind Mike Napoli on a flight, and then it got awesomeLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Imagine a situation if you will. You’re traveling home from your holiday celebrations, and you take your seat on the plane. You get your book or your headphones out and ready, and then you look around. In front of you is a bald head with a big beard, and he looks a little familiar. You consider it for a minute, and then you realize who he is.
That happened to one holiday plane traveler, a Cleveland Indians fan. And that guy in front of him? Yeah, it was Mike Napoli, former first baseman for the Indians.
Dude Mike Napoli is sitting right in front of me on my flight. ⚾️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/d95Dc3j1yc
— david kirchhoff (@kirchhoff_david) December 29, 2016
The only thing missing from that tweet are the fifty or sixty exclamation points that I’m sure that guy was totally feeling. Because Mike Napoli is in front of him on a plane!
What a extremely nice guy @MikeNapoli25 I had the privilege of sitting behind him on my flight into Nashville pic.twitter.com/RIiQJzxgSC
– – – – – –
-
Hot Stove Digest: Jose Bautista, Blue Jays are in 'active discussions' on a new dealMike Oz at Big League Stew 2 days ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
HOTTEST RUMOR OF THE DAY: Reps for Jose Bautista, the No. 1 free agent remaining in this bleak field, are said to be in “active discussions” with the Toronto Blue Jays about a return to the team he’s played with for the past nine seasons. [@JonMorosi]
ICYMI: Our dude Jeff Passan on why Toronto is the best landing spot for Bautista, especially since Edwin Encarnacion left for Cleveland. [Yahoo Sports]
DONE DEAL: The biggest transaction completed on a slow day for baseball news? The Tigers have signed relief pitcher Edward Mujica, 33, to a minor-league deal. Big day, Detroit, big day. [FanRag Sports]
-
This is what Bill Murray did to Jon Hamm's St. Louis cap during the World SeriesMike Oz at Big League Stew 2 days ago
One of the great lasting effects of the Chicago Cubs’ World Series win? It’s one of those events from which we’ll be hearing great, untold stories for years to come. It attracted so many people and so much attention that we’ll probably never hear about all the fascinating/hilarious/wondrous things that happened during those seven games.
Here’s one of them that’s coming out now, via ESPN The Magazine’s year-end issue, that involves two celebrity fans, Bill Murray and Jon Hamm, and an old St. Louis cap that sure seemed out of place at Wrigley Field.
They were among the celebs who would attend postgame parties in Beth Murphy’s apartment above the famous Wrigleyville bar she owns, Murphy’s Bleachers. And on the night of Game 5, which the Cubs won to stave off elimination and send the series back to Cleveland, Murphy says Hamm’s cap got pulled off his head and thrown into an alley. The culprit? Murray.
More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports: