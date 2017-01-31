Chris Cwik at Big League Stew 1 hr ago

The best international prospect in baseball won’t be able to show off his skills during the sport’s top international tournament. Japanese superstar Shohei Otani will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic due to a right ankle injury, according to his manager.

The news comes as a huge blow, not just to the Japanese team, but to fans who wanted to get a glimpse at one of the game’s most exciting players. Over the past four years, Otani has dominated Nippon Professional Baseball. The 22-year-old initially excelled on the mound. In four seasons with the Nippon Ham Fighters, Otani has a 2.49 career ERA.

While pitching is out of the question, there’s still a chance Otani could appear in the tournament as a hitter.