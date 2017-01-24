Big League Stew
Phillies prospect Matt Imhof retires, shares inspiring story following freak eye injury
There comes a time when every professional player must consider life after baseball. That reality wasn’t supposed to hit this soon though for Philadelphia Phillies pitching prospect Matt Imhof.
Imhof, 23, officially retired on Wednesday, seven months after losing his right eye in a freak training accident involving exercise bands.
Imhof himself wrote about his decision in a powerful and inspiring piece for ESPN. In it, Imhof explains the impact that split second of misfortune had on him, and how it’s not only ended his career, but reshaped his entire life. He also explains the process he’s gone through to heal physically and emotionally, which helped him to transition from aspiring pitcher to the next and most important phase of his life.
She looked at me and smiled, “Matt, the worst part is over. You survived.”
Hot Stove Digest: Dodgers looking to limit Julio Urias' innings
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
LATE START: The Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to limit the workload of 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias this season, and it appears there are several potential options on the table.
One possibility that was publicly noted on Wednesday would have Urias begin his season at extended spring training, and then presumably move to his next destination in May or June. Whether or not that’s the big leagues would be determined, but it seems likely he’d spend some time in the minors to prepare for the big step.
It’s a workable plan given the Dodgers pitching depth, and the team sees it necessary after his innings climbed quickly in 2016. Urias threw a career-high 127 2/3 between the the minors, majors and postseason. Previous to that his career high was 87 2/3 innings in 2014. That represents a big jump that the Dodgers won’t want to see repeated in 2017.
Brent Musburger's greatest baseball call was one for the ages
Sports broadcasting icon Brent Musburger will retire from play-by-play announcing on Jan. 31, ESPN announced Wednesday. When he officially walks away, it will mark the end of a 50-year career in which Musburger lent his legendary voice and style to virtually every sport under the sun.
Yes, that even includes baseball.
For a time, Musburger served as the play-by-play voice for Major League Baseball on CBS Radio. When he moved to ABC/ESPN in 1990, he started calling games on TV for both networks. That opportunity put him behind the microphone for one of baseball’s most iconic postseason moments, and not surprisingly Musburger delivered a call for the ages.
In 1995, the Seattle Mariners battled the New York Yankees in an epic ALDS that culminated with a memorable Game 5 at the old Kingdome. The entire series provided a host of memorable moments and equally terrific calls, but it was Edgar Martinez’s series-clinching walk-off double to score Ken Griffey Jr. that catapulted the series to another level.
Rockies hopes of contending could hinge on Greg Holland
How about those Colorado Rockies?
In what was considered a vital offseason after the franchise slowly but impressively rebuilt its major league core and restocked its minor league system, the organization’s typically stingy ownership has not been shy about signing big checks to help plug the remaining gaps.
In December, the Rockies made a five-year, $70M commitment to Ian Desmond, who is currently slated to play first base. Weeks later, they added veteran left-handed reliever Mike Dunn on a three-year, $19M deal. Now, Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan reports they are nearing a one-year, $7M deal with former Kansas City Royals closer Greg Holland.
The good news is Holland was never not that guy when healthy in Kansas City. From 2011-2014, He posted a 1.86 ERA and 12.6 K/9, while averaging 62 appearances, 64 innings and 28 saves per season. He was even a little bit better in the 2014 postseason, allowing just one earned run over 11 innings.
Seattle-area burglary suspect arrested while wearing Felix Hernandez's watch
As anyone in Seattle will tell you, there’s only one King Felix. That’s why local police were pretty confident they had the right guy when they made an arrest in a string of home burglaries and their suspect was wearing a watch with “King Felix” engraved on it.
That’s because the watch rightfully belonged to, you guessed it, Seattle Mariners ace Felix Hernandez.
Hernandez’s home was one of 123 luxury homes in the Seattle-area that had been robbed recently and on Wednesday police announced they’d busted the three-man burglary ring responsible for the crimes. From the Seattle Times:
Police said the burglary ring targeted high-end homes in Seattle, Bellevue, Kirkland, Medina and Clyde Hill. The group is thought to be responsible for at least 123 burglaries, with losses totaling nearly $3 million, police say.
“The burglars would case homes in high-end neighborhoods, break a rear window or sliding door with a rock or other object, and then steal jewelry, purses, cash, and firearms,” police said in a news release.
The reality is a little less interesting.
Opening 25-year-old baseball cards with Giants manager Bruce Bochy
Did you know San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has more World Series rings than triples? Yep. Three rings and two triples.
Did you know San Francisco Giants manager Bruce Bochy has more World Series rings than triples? Yep. Three rings and two triples.
If you didn’t, you will after this week’s episode of Opening 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards, where Bochy pops open some 1992 Fleer with yours truly. It turns out that he pulled the left fielder who let one of those two career triples happen. And Bochy has a great story about it.
If you’re new to this series, here’s what you need to know: These cards were bought in 1992 by my grandma, most likely from the Costco in Newark, Calif., and they’ve sitting around unopened ever since. I pulled them out of my garage recently and decided it would be fun to open them with baseball people — to see what stories ensue and what kind of trades can be made.
If you like this, be sure to check out our previous episodes too.
Pass or Fail: The Louisville Bats' Muhammad Ali tribute jerseys
As far as special minor-league jerseys go, this one seems like a no-brainer: The Louisville Bats announced Wednesday that they’ll wear Muhammad Ali tribute jerseys for their June 3 game.
The jerseys have a big print of Ali’s face on the front, “the greatest” across one sleeve, “Ali” across the other and a butterfly on the back.
Anybody who follows the attention-grab that is minor-league promo jerseys knows that they’re often inspired by events from the previous year. Ali died at 74 last June, so it’s not inconceivable that we’ll see a few Ali tribute nights this season. But Louisville should get first dibs, since he was born there and laid to rest there.
[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]
Here’s another look at the jersey, plus the hat the Bats’ will be giving away to fans:
— Louisville Bats (@LouisvilleBats) January 25, 2017
New Giants infielder Jae-gyun Hwang is giving up bat flips
Now that he’s been signed by the San Francisco Giants, South Korean infielder Jae-gyun Hwang knows that he’ll have to make a few changes if he wants to thrive in the majors. While baseball is baseball pretty much everywhere, the style of baseball in the Korea Baseball Organization is different than it is in Major League Baseball.
And the biggest change he’s making, according to the Yonhap News Agency? He’s no longer going to flip his bat after home runs.
The KBO is well-known for routine bat flips after home runs, but several of Hwang’s former teammates on the Lotte Giants have MLB experience, and they told him that bat flipping is “frowned upon.” (Reasonable people can debate that point.)
Not only is the home run call in that video awesome, but Hwang’s bat flip is top notch. He holds the bat out straight to his side and just stands there and watches the ball fly out of the park. And when it does, he lets the bat fly through the air like a majestic projectile.
Did you like that bat flip? How about 20 more.
Braves say Cobb County owes $14 million for new stadium transportation
The saga of the Atlanta Braves and Cobb County, the home of their new stadium SunTrust Park, has been long and often adversarial. And with the calendar turning to 2017 and SunTrust Park about 90 days from officially opening, dealings between the two parties continue to be fraught with tension.
As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves are asking that Cobb County pay them back for $14 million in transportation projects around their new stadium. The Braves shelled out money for a number of projects that would help ease the predicted congestion around the stadium and make it easier for people to get there, both of which are major issues. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, here are the projects the Braves have paid for:
Steve Labovitz, an attorney who has helped negotiate stadium deals in Atlanta and San Diego, is baffled at why the Braves are doing this, and said so to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Hot Stove Digest: It sounds like the Mets aren't trading Jay BruceMike Oz at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
JAY IS GONNA STAY: The New York Mets are prepared to open the season with Jay Bruce as their starting right fielder, reports Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, a move that signals their inability to find a trade partner for Bruce more than it does their faith in him. Bruce, 29, hit just .219 with eight homers in 50 games last season after coming over from the Reds in a trade-deadline deal. He’d been having a great season with the Reds, but slumped in New York. Bruce is due $13 million this season, the final one under his current contract. [New York Post]
DONE DEAL: The Giants have signed Nick Hundley to be their backup catcher. He gets $2 million for one season. [Yahoo Sports]
