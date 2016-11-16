Big League Stew
Welcome to The Stew’s Hot Stove Digest, our daily rundown of MLB news, rumors and gossip for Hot Stove season. Here you’ll find a quick recap of all the day’s action and other fun stuff from around the internet that we think is worth your time.
WHERE TO: It’s getting to be crunch time for the remaining free agents on the market. That includes veteran catcher Matt Wieters, who to this point hasn’t seemed all that close to landing a deal.
To some, the most logical landing spot was the Atlanta Braves, but they seemed to fill the need by signing Kurt Suzuki on Saturday. So where does that leave Wieters now?
Truthfully, there are still several teams that make sense. Many have pointed to the Washington Nationals this week, but budget issues may be in play there. The Los Angeles Angels simply need offense, so adding Wieters at catcher or even designated hitter would be a massive upgrade for them. Then there are teams that would no doubt benefit from adding Wieters, even without the glaring need.
Teams like the Mets, Reds and Rockies come to mind there.
Tim Lincecum is preparing for one more shot at pitching gloryMark Townsend at Big League Stew 3 hrs ago
It’s startling sometimes just how fleeting success and stardom can be in baseball.
Former San Francisco Giants ace Tim Lincecum knows that all too well. The former two-time National League Cy Young award winner and three-time World Series champion was once poised to become an all-time great and potential Hall of Famer. Then the wear and tear brought on by years of competing and firing baseballs past the best hitters in the world started catching up to him, bringing him to his present day predicament.
Now 32, Lincecum is no longer a star. He’s not a major leaguer either. And to be honest, he’s barely on the radar for teams hoping to catch lightning in a bottle with similar reclamation projects.
It’s been that remarkable of a fall. One that surpasses his rise to stardom in distance traveled. But to Lincecum’s credit, he’s not ready to give up. Not yet.
Rangers to retire Ivan Rodriguez's No. 7 after Hall of Fame inductionMark Townsend at Big League Stew 7 hrs ago
Two days after Ivan Rodriguez was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, the Texas Rangers officially announced the coolest possible tribute they can offer to the man affectionately known as “Pudge.”
On a date sometime after his Hall of Fame induction in Cooperstown, N.Y., the Rangers will retire Rodriguez’s famous No. 7 in a ceremony at Globe Life Park.
This summer, #7️⃣ will be retired! #PudgeHOF pic.twitter.com/cnHNO3fmtB
— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 21, 2017
The Rangers saved the announcement for the very end of their 2017 Awards Banquet on Friday night. Former general manager Tom Grieve delivered the news, which obviously drew a favorable response from those in attendance.
Could successful comeback solidify Johan Santana's Hall of Fame bid?Mark Townsend at Big League Stew 9 hrs ago
The 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot will include some interesting new names and cases, such as Chipper Jones and Jim Thome. Former Minnesota Twins and New York Mets left-hander Johan Santana is also currently slated to be among that group. However, that will ultimately hinge on the outcome of his most recent comeback bid.
As we first learned in November and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reminded us Friday, Santana is working out again in hopes of making a comeback in 2017. If he successfully reaches the big leagues, his Hall of Fame clock would then start over.
Johan Santana is part of a strong crop of newcomers on next year's HoF ballot. But may yet come back — working out on own
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 20, 2017
The question we ask now is this: Would a Johan Santana comeback be more likely to help or hurt his Hall of Fame chances?
Orioles' star Adam Jones lands temporary job with hometown sports teamMark Townsend at Big League Stew 21 hrs ago
Is a career change coming for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones?
Probably not, but the five-time American League All-Star did describe his latest venture as “living out my dream.”
On Friday, Jones signed a one-day contact with the San Diego Gulls of the American Hockey League (AHL). Not to play, mind you. That obviously would not be approved by the Orioles. But instead to serve as an off-ice official for San Diego’s game against the San Jose Barracuda at Valley View Casino Center on Friday night.
"It's exciting to add a 5-time @MLB All-Star to our staff & we know he will bring a hard-working & winning mentality to our hockey club"- MS pic.twitter.com/Fyb5Nrq72a
— San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) January 20, 2017
Here’s how the Gulls described it:
Hot Stove Digest: Joba Chamberlain reportedly headed to BrewersMark Townsend at Big League Stew 23 hrs ago
BIGGEST NEWS OF THE DAY: With roughly three weeks left to spring training, we’re starting to see some free agents move quickly to find opportunities. On Friday, Joba Chamberlain became the latest veteran to find a new home, reportedly agreeing to a minor league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Chamberlain, 31, posted a 2.25 ERA over 20 innings for the Indians in 2016. Those are pretty solid numbers, but Cleveland’s bullpen logjam left him without a spot in July. Chamberlain was outright released on July 10 after refusing a minor league assignment, and ended up sitting home the rest of the season. He’s back now though, ironically on the minor league deal, and he’ll no doubt be in strong contention to fill a spot in Milwaukee’s bullpen.
Chris Russo thinks the latest selections have ruined Hall of FameChris Cwik at Big League Stew 1 day ago
The Hall of Fame announcement should be a moment of joy for all baseball fans. Even if a candidate who you didn’t support gets in, the video of them getting the call is enough to bring a smile to even the most cold-blooded person.
Don’t count veteran sports talk radio host Chris Russo among that group. Less than 24 hours after Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez got the call, Russo eviscerated the decision, calling it a “disaster.” “The Mad Dog,” as he’s known, didn’t stop there. A word of warning: What follows is a whole lot of yelling.
Did you make it through 15 seconds of Russo’s tirade? If so, congrats. We here at The Stew give you permission to treat yourself to a small gift today. You deserve it.
You could not have scripted that better. It’s perfect.
Commissioner Rob Manfred really wants to shorten baseball gamesLiz Roscher at Big League Stew 1 day ago
Since Rob Manfred became Commissioner of Major League Baseball two years ago, pace-of-play has been one of his major focus points. He thinks that games are too long, and shortening them would help appeal to younger viewers. Manfred has talked about pace-of-play a lot, most recently on MLB Network on Friday morning:
"There are things that move the game along without changing the competitive posture." – @MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/4SlA3p7wOF
— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 20, 2017
Here’s what he said:
But in the end, it’s not really clear *why* Manfred is continuing to harp on this. He’s said that game length is one of the reasons that young people are turning away from baseball, but there doesn’t seem to be any proof of this. I’m hoping that there’s been some kind of survey done of kids and young adults, and when asked why they don’t like baseball, they’ve all said “the games are too long.” That would explain why.
Hot Stove Digest: With Mark Trumbo gone, who are the best free agents left?Mike Oz at Big League Stew 2 days ago
THE BIGGEST NEWS OF THE DAY: Mark Trumbo is headed back to the Baltimore Orioles, according to Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan. Trumbo was the best free agent left on the market. He’ll get about $37 million over three years. He led the AL in home runs last year, his first in Baltimore. Having a qualifying offer attached to him hurt his value on the open market, however, so he’s headed back to Baltimore for what seems to be much less than he originally hoped for. [Yahoo Sports]
NOT QUITE: Trumbo’s camp was asking for $80 million last month. So he didn’t quite get that. [@ChrisCotillo]
— Topps Company (@toppscards) January 19, 2017
Opening 25-year-old baseball cards with Aaron BooneMike Oz at Big League Stew 2 days ago
You shouldn’t be surprised to find out Aaron Boone knows a ton of baseball players from the 1990s. He was one, of course, in the latter part of the decade. His brother Bret debuted as a rookie in 1992. And his dad, Bob Boone, retired in 1990.
So yes, Aaron Boone was a perfect guest for my 25-Year-Old Baseball Cards segment, in which I crack open some wax packs from 1992 with a player or manager and see what kind of stories they have to share. And Boone had plenty.
These days, he’s a baseball analyst for ESPN. You’ve seen him calling games on ESPN or appearing on shows like “Baseball Tonight.” This season, he’ll be back in the booth for “Sunday Night Baseball” too. It’s pretty clear from our chat that he knows the players of today and yesterday equally well.
