Giants place Snell on IL with left adductor strain, recall Roupp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- On Monday, Blake Snell posted a series of photos to his Instagram page with a "stock up" emoji. Snell apparently was feeling good heading into his fourth start with the Giants, but he now will have to wait a while to try and shake off the first three.

The Giants put Snell on the IL on Wednesday morning, about three hours before he was set to try and clinch a sweep against the New York Mets. Snell has a strain of his left adductor, a group of muscles in the hip.

There were no signs Tuesday that Snell might not be able to make the start. He did his usual ploy work against a wall behind the dugout, and manager Bob Melvin talked about the adjustments the staff hoped to see from Landen Roupp, who was sent back to Triple-A but immediately recalled to take Snell's spot on the active roster.

Snell has gotten off to a disappointing start since signing a two-year deal late in the spring. He is 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA, and he now will have to wait until May to try and recapture his Cy Young form. The IL placement is retroactive to Tuesday and Snell will miss a minimum of 15 days.

Ryan Walker will start today for the Giants. A bullpen game with Blake Snell now on the IL. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 24, 2024

The Giants are going with a bullpen game on Wednesday against old friend Sean Manaea and the Mets. Ryan Walker, a frequent "opener" last season, will get the start.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast