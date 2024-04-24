Red Sox place Brayan Bello on IL in latest blow to pitching staff originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

When it rains, it pours for the 2024 Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox placed starting pitcher Brayan Bello on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right lat tightness. The move is retroactive to April 21, and the team has recalled right-hander Zack Kelly from Triple-A Worcester to fill Bello's open roster spot.

Bello's injury is a bit of a surprise after he dominated in his most recent outing: The 24-year-old tossed six scoreless innings last Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, striking out seven and allowing just one hit while walking two.

Bello joins a host of starters on Boston's IL; Nick Pivetta (elbow) and Garrett Whitlock (oblique strain) both are on the 15-day injured list, while newcomer Lucas Giolito is expected to miss the entire 2024 season after getting Tommy John surgery.

Boston's injuries aren't confined to the mound, either: Promising first baseman Triston Casas is expected to miss significant time with a fractured rib, shortstop Trevor Story is out for the foreseeable future with a fractured shoulder and infielder Vaughn Grissom has yet to make his Red Sox debut while recovering from a groin injury.

The Red Sox are 13-11 through 24 games despite this rash of injuries thanks in part to excellent pitching from Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck, but it might be only a matter of time before their ailments catch up to them.