Zverev confident about clay court form in French Open run-up

German tennis player Alexander Zverev attends a press conference during the Bavarian International Tennis Championships. Peter Kneffel/dpa

Alexander Zverev is upbeat that he can find his form on clay in the run-up to the French Open in a transition from the US hard court swing.

Olympic champion Zverev started his season on the dirt last week at the Monte Carlo Masters where he was beaten in the third round by Stefanos Tsitsipas who went on to win the trophy.

Zverev now plays in Munich where he won in 2017 and 2018 but suffered early exits over the past years. He opens after a first-round bye on Wednesday against Austrian Jurij Rodionov.

"I am quite sure that I will find my form," Zverev told reporters on Tuesday.

"I always need a little more time. I always start playing well in week three or four. I hope it will be the same this year."

Looking at Munich, he said: "I hope I can change things again and play for the title. It is a special tournament, I have had the most unbelievable emotions here."

The Munich tournament is followed by the Madrid and Rome Masters before the French Open start on May 20, and Roland Garros will then also host the tennis competition of the Paris Olympics where Zverev will be a aiming for a second gold medal.

Zverev reached the French Open semi-finals in 2022 but suffered a severe ankle injury in that match against Rafael Nadal which sidelined him for many months.