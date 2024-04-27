Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 Saturday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

There are some familiar names on top of the leaderboard after 36 holes.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are one of the four teams tied for the lead at the halfway point of the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The duo sits at 13 under along with Davis Thompson and Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard as well as Aaron Rai and David Lipsky.

While those are the names at the top, there were a few notable teams who went home early after missing the cut.

The golf course, located in Avondale, is a par-72 track measuring 7,425 yards designed by Pete Dye.

The purse at the Zurich Classic is $8.9 million with $1,286,050 million going to each member of the winning team. The winners will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points each.

Davis Riley and Nick Hardy are the defending champions. This time around, they are among the groups tied for 32nd at 8 under, making the cut on the weekend.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the 2024 Zurich Classic. All times listed are ET.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Time Players 8:14 a.m. Nick Hardy-Davis Riley, Chandler Phillips-Jacob Bridgeman 8:27 a.m. Vincent Norrman-Jorge Campillo, Kelly Kraft-Kevin Tway 8:40 a.m. Nate Lashley-Rafael Campos, Chez Reavie-Brandt Snedeker 8:53 a.m. Collin Morikawa-Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati-Russell Knox 9:06 a.m. Brandon Wu-James Nicholas, Austin Eckroat-Chris Gotterup 9:19 a.m. Chad Ramey-Martin Trainer, Brice Garnett-Sepp Straka 9:32 a.m. Greyson Sigg-Chesson Hadley, Garrick Higgo-Ryan Fox 9:45 a.m. Doug Ghim-Chan Kim, Matt Wallace-Thorbjorn Oleson 10:05 a.m. Kevin Yu-C.T. Pan, Sam Stevens-Paul Barjon 10:18 a.m. Dylan Wu-Justin Lower, Ben Taylor-Sean O’Hair 10:31 a.m. K.H. Lee-Michael Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick-Alex Fitzpatrick 10:44 a.m. Zac Blair-Marty Fishburn, Mac Meissner-Austin Smotherman 10:57 a.m. Charley Hoffman-Nick Watney, Ben Kohles-Patton Kizzire 11:10 a.m. Thomas Detry-Robert MacIntyre, Nico Echavarria-Max Greyserman 11:23 a.m. Harry Hall-Scott Piercy, Keith Mitchell-Joel Dahmen 11:43 a.m. Corey Conners-Taylor Pendrith, Luke List-Henrik Norlander 11:56 a.m. Nick Taylor-Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele 12:09 p.m. Callum Tarren-David Skinns, Zach Johnson-Ryan Palmer 12:22 p.m. Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard 12:35 p.m. Aaron Rai-David Lipsky, Rory McIlroy-Shane Lowry

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Saturday, April 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, April 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m

