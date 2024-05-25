Zionsville sending athletes to Track State Finals

May 24—Athletes from all three county schools had representations at the girls and boys track regionals at Lafayette Jeff this week.

The girls competed on Tuesday.

Zionsville's Omema Anyanwu placed second in the 400 in a time of 55.67 to advance to the state finals. She later placed sixth in the 200 in 25.93.

The Zionsville 4x800 team of MacKinsey Heagy, Anwesha Mishra, Abby McClure and Audrey Magnusen placed fourth in a time of 9:40.82 and earned a call back to the State Finals.

The Eagles Katy Green also earned a bid to state, placing fifth in the 800 in a time of 2:17.11.

Laurel Powell was seventh in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.49, Moriah Henry was eighth in the 100 in 13.07, Megan Whinnery was eighth in the discus in 117-01 and Madison Merrell was eighth in the pole vault in 10-0. Ava Shipman and Macie Hanson were ninth and 15th respectively in the high jump, clearing 4-10 and 4-8.

Lebanon's Penny Lamerson placed seventh in the 1,600 in a time of 5:21.35. Jocelyn Butler competed in the pole vault.

For Western Boone, the 4x100 relay team of Becca Keyes, Ki'erra Koch, Lillie Cripe and Lillie Shirley placed 12th in a time of 51.00. Koch was 14th in the long jump in 15-6.75 and Emmerson Gott placed 15th in the high jump in 4-8.

Boys

The boys teams competed on Thursday night.

Zionsville is sending five events to the State Finals.

The 4x800 team of Evan Mayo, Dominick Dell, Jack Turnbull and John Bailey won the regional title in a time of 7:48.84.

Cam Mullens placed third in the 400 in the state standard of 48.64 and Mayo placed third in the 800 in a state standard 1:54.38.

Turnbull got a callback to state, placing fifth in the 1,600 in 4:20.20. Fin Essley also earned a callback to state, placing sixth in the discus in 162-6.

Ben Shuster was fifth in the 200 in 22.77. The 4x400 team of Seth Copner, Sean Myers, Sam Nefouse and Anderson Varner placed sixth in 3:23.64.

Sam Spees placed seventh in the 3,200 in 9:32.33. Ryan Skura was eighth in the high jump in 6-1 and Akagha Mbanu was 10th in the 100 in 11.21.

Lebanon's 4x100 team of Jeremiah Howard, Cisco Luyindula, Kaden Lark and Trey Ries broke the school record in a time of 42.89, placing ninth.

Lark was fifth in the high jump in 6-2, and Howard was 11th in the long jump in 20-08.

The girls state finals will start at 3 p.m. with field events on Friday. The boys meet will be held on Saturday.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.